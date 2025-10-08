Strictly 2025: Week 3 Movie Week songs and dances revealed – and leaves fans stunned

Another week, another round of Strictly – and this time, it's Movie Week! The BBC has announced the songs and dances the couples will take on this weekend, which will also feature the first Couple's Choice dance of the series – and the first guest coach and mentor, Wicked's Cynthia Erivo. The Couple's Choice dance allows contestants to break away from the traditional ballroom and Latin styles, taking the reins to showcase a wider range of moves and skills. Taking to Instagram, the BBC revealed the full list of dances and songs – and while many fans praised the line-up, it was George Clarke and his partner Alexis's choice of 'Soda Pop' from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters that raised eyebrows.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Fans react to George and Alexis's song In the comments, fans were left slightly stunned by the choice. "George and Alexis got wronged. They'll still somehow find a way to make Soda Pop good though," said one person, while another added: "Bit shocking making George's Couple's Choice Soda Pop." A third viewer wrote: "Can we stop calling it 'Couple's Choice' and just rename it a freestyle or something? It couldn't be more clear George and Alexis didn't pick anything at all…"



While the song choice might not be everyone's cup of tea, we can't wait to see what George and Alexis do with the catchy tune. Read on to find out what the other contestants are dancing to for Movie Week…

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Lewis and Katya will take on a Paso Doble Lewis and Katya will take on a Paso Doble to 'The Plaza of Execution' from The Mask of Zorro, while Vicky and Kai will throw it back to the 1920s with a Charleston to 'A Little Party Never Killed Nobody' from The Great Gatsby.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Harry and Karen will dance an energetic Salsa Harry and Karen will perform an energetic Salsa to 'I Always Wanted a Brother' from Mufasa: The Lion King, while Chris and Nadia are set for a Paso Doble to 'Sweet Child O' Mine' from Thor (and let's face it, Chris is the perfect fit for Thor!).

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Ellie will dance to 'Dance the Night' from Barbie Ellie and Vito are dancing a Samba to 'Dance the Night' from Barbie – marking a full-circle moment for Ellie, who was the face of the campaign for the first-ever Barbie doll with Down syndrome.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Jimmy and Lauren will perform a dramatic Rumba Jimmy and Lauren will perform a dramatic Rumba to 'No Time To Die' from James Bond, while La Voix and Aljaž are waltzing to 'Feed the Birds (Tuppence a Bag)' from Mary Poppins.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Alex and Johannes are dancing to a song from The Devil Wears Prada Alex and Johannes will channel their inner Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly with a Quickstep to 'Suddenly I See' from The Devil Wears Prada, while Balvinder and Julian will Foxtrot to 'The Way You Look Tonight' from Swing Time.



© BBC/Guy Levy Amber and Nikita are currently at the top of the leaderboard Currently topping the leaderboard, Amber and Nikita are taking on an American Smooth to 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen' from The Sound of Music, while Karen and Carlos will Cha Cha Cha to 'She's a Lady' from Miss Congeniality.

