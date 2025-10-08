Love Is Blind season 9 spoilers: Kalybriah and Edmond, Megan and Jordan — who is still together?

Netflix dropped the next set of episodes for Love Is Blind season nine, and things are getting tense in Denver, Colorado. Episodes seven to nine follow the five couples – Megan and Jordan, Kalybriah and Edmond, Anton and Ali, Annie and Nick, and Joe and Madison – back in the real world after their experiences in the pods, and now the real world is kicking in, and the loved-up reality stars are realizing things are much harder outside of their four pod walls. The first five episodes also saw the two fan favorites leave the show, with Anna Yuan abruptly leaving the experiment, before Blake Anderson also choosing to leave.

Episode nine saw the contestants reunite face-to-face with the other singles, a moment that has led to some dramatic fallings-out and the end of several romances in the past, and nothing is different for season nine. The five engaged couples are the first to turn up to the western-themed bar in the best cowboy and cowgirl chic, all of them hand-in-hand and appearing to be in good spirits.

Patrick – who had left the pods engaged to Kacie – was the first non-engaged contestant to show up, after Kacie broke up with him off-camera. He was then heard on camera telling the boys that he hadn't seen Kacie one-on-one since he returned to Denver, and that she insisted that she didn't "want to do the show anymore and it was too much" for her. He then told her that as they were back in Denver they didn't need to have the cameras on then, but she told him she "wasn't ready" to see him, and wouldn't even take a phone call. Patrick then told her that he would tell everyone else they were broken up and asked for the ring back, to which she allegedly told him: "You act like you're the only one hurt, I'm going to keep the ring." Ouch.

Anna then turned up, and the pair had a heart-to-heart over their expectations for the show, why she felt like she had to leave, as well as her disappointment that Patrick had told her he loved her and then proposed to Kacie. Mike also showed up, leaving Megan flustered, while Brendan – whom Annie had also dated – walked in to cause more drama. Keep checking back for updates as more episodes drop....

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Annie and Nick Status: Still together... for now? Annie and Nick bonded in the pods over their traditional beliefs; they caused huge backlash when they both claimed that children coming out as LGBTQ+ was a fad, or the following of peers. "When kids start having those thoughts too young — and maybe I am old-fashioned — but it's like a concern for me because who's telling you that?" he said. Nick has since spoken out about the criticism, recognizing his blind spots, and adding: "I appreciate you giving me all the hell that you did and saying, 'That’s not right.' Yes, it was cut up and edited, but I need to take accountability too." In the show, Annie and Nick both met each other's parents, and viewers saw him helping her to renovate her salon, but at the mixer, Nick was confronted with Kait, whom he had told he loved in the pods, but left devastated when he later proposed to Annie. He cleared the air with Kait, but Ali told Annie that Kait felt he had been love-bombing her, and it left a frosty tension between him and Annie.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX The mixer also revealed that many of the boys did not like Nick; Joe and Jordan accused Nick of only "doing missionary the whole time," and Madison later told Kait: "There's multiple people that don't like Nick." "He's very calculated," added Kait. Will this get back to Annie?

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Megan and Jordan Status: Still together In the pods, Megan had a connection with single dad Jordan, and also with Mike, whom she recognized as too similar to the "cocky and confident" men from her past. She said yes to Jordan, and the pair have slowly been seen overcoming some of their major differences, including their financial disparity and Jordan's discomfort with her salary. When Megan met Mike at the mixer, she acknowledged her chemistry with him, but insisted that she did not regret her choice, and later told the women she had met Jordan's son Luca, and his ex-wife.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Kalybriah and Edmond Status: Still together, but for how long? Kalybriah has struggled with communication and patience, while Edmond has often been seen being insensitive to Kalybriah's needs. During the mixer, he quips that it must be nice to be called perfect, suggesting that he has not received any positive affirmations from his fiance, which Kalybriah understands to be him comparing their relationships. "I don't hear no positive stuff from you," Edmond then says to KB while the group is listening, and she questioned why he is bringing up his concerns there and then. "We live together, you ain't told me nothing," she says to him, asking again why he "started it here". The pair then has a conversation away from the others, and she tells him that saying"I love you" doesn't fix the issue, adding: "I want a solution to the problem… You never answer the questions." He then walked away and Jordan told him to go back "and be accountable," but KB had walked out.



© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Joe and Madison Status: Still together, we think Joe's intentions have been suspect for much of this series; he fell for Madison in the pods and proposed, but since they met face-to-face he has made several comments to the camera about her appearance and how she is different from other girls he has dated. During the trip to Mexico, he became very drunk and belligerent, leaving Madison in tears and unsure what had happened. Back in Denver, they appeared to be in a good place, but in episode eight, Madison removed her ring, when he began an argument by suggesting he was concerned that Madison did not find the experiment hard and was "excited" about their plans. Later at the mixer, however, Madison told Kait that the 'physical was 100% there," and Joe told her he wanted to get her pregnant. But she has an issue with his drinking, and it's unclear if his true feelings will emerge anytime soon.