Love is Blind UK star opens up about her 'traumatic' post-show experience

Love is Blind UK star Sarover has opened up about the emotional aftermath of her time on the hit Netflix show. In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, medical company owner Sarover, 29, looked back on her time on the second UK series, where she fell for gym owner Kal, 32. The pair hit it off instantly in the pods, and quickly formed a strong bond. Despite concerns about how their relationship might be viewed in their respective cultures – Sarover is Indian and Kal is half-Pakistani – they chose to continue exploring their connection. By the time they reached the altar, it seemed like there was no question they would both say "I do" – and they did, before celebrating with their friends and family afterward.

Speaking to HELLO! almost year on, and following the filming of that emotional reunion, Sarover looks back on her wedding day fondly, calling it "the best day of my life".

© Courtesy of Netflix Sarover described her wedding day as "the best day of my life"

However, despite the joy of the day, Sarover admitted that their marriage lasted "just under three months" and has been a difficult chapter to talk about. She shared, "It's a bit traumatic to talk about, if I'm going to be honest, because the Kal I fell in love with was not the Kal who was my husband after the show finished."

"There was no compromise," Sarover continued, "there was no 'I was an equal in that relationship', and I just feel like I was led down a road – I didn't even recognise him."

"Honestly, I would pick that same Kal a hundred times over in the pods because I genuinely fell in love with that Kal. The Kal afterwards, I did not even recognise him. It's sad, I even struggle to talk about it."