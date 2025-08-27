Which couples are still together after THAT explosive Love is Blind UK finale?

Warning! Love is Blind: UK season 2 spoilers lie ahead…

It may have only been a week, but waiting for those final two episodes of Netflix's Love is Blind UK felt like forever – and it sure was an explosive ending to a series that's had us hooked from start to finish. Now that the pods have closed for another year and the wedding confetti has well and truly settled, you might be wondering which couples managed a happily ever after and which decided to follow their spleens and go their separate ways. So I thought I'd unpack those final two episodes and catch you up on where the season two cast stands so far in the show and beyond.

Upon the show's return, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Love is Blind UK has got the nation's viewers glued to their screens once again. This addictive reality show, hosted by the brilliant Emma and Matt Willis, who really are couple goals, takes its contestants on a rollercoaster of emotions, from joy to heartbreak and everything in between."

© Courtesy of Netflixr Billy had initial reservations about Ashleigh's job Ashleigh and Billy These two easily hit it off from the start, both bonding over their history in the armed forces. Former cadet and cabin crew manager Ashleigh loved Billy's Irish accent, while he loved her laugh. There was one slight snag, though: before going into the pods, Billy had told his dad that he'd be alright as long as he didn't find someone who worked in cabin crew… Despite being the first couple happily engaged by episode two, this comes up again when the pair go to meet Billy's family in Bangor, Northern Ireland. But despite Billy's qualms about the distance, Ashleigh tells him she's still willing to make it work.



© Courtesy of Netflixr The girls head off to their hen In the final two episodes, we see the girls and guys all embark on their hen and stag dos, as well as shopping for their wedding outfits. At her dress fitting, we see Ashleigh say: "I'm ready to commit, I'm ready to be his wife," before admitting: "but I am scared of him saying no." Later on at the hen, she opens up to her sisters about Billy's reservations about her job, and they tell her they don't think it's fair she should sacrifice her job. "I don't like what I'm seeing," says one sister, while the other agrees: "Don't let anyone ever dim your sparkle." Meanwhile, on his stag do, Billy says that if the wedding were the next day, his answer would be a no.

© Courtesy of Netflixn Despite his fears, Billy said I do Billy's uncertainty carries over to the wedding day, where we see him literally torn down the middle about his decision. In her vows, Ashleigh tells Billy: "I'm so lucky to have found you. You are my person." Despite his brief vows, Billy says "I do", and he later explains he was just held back by fear. "You are my future, Ash," he tells her, before the pair celebrate tying the knot with a Baby Guinness.

WATCH: Love Is Blind UK Season 2 trailer

© Courtesy of Netflixn The couple tied the knot before heading off to the dancefloor Megan and Kieran These two really seem to be going from strength to strength. After first bonding over their love of dancing, Megan and Kieran managed to let their guards down in the pods (and overcome a brief love triangle with Sophie), and put all their eggs in each other's baskets. The final two episodes come off the back of Megan finally telling Kieran that she loved him, and their happiness is a joy to watch as they go wedding shopping. "Kieran is just one of the most genuine and caring people I've actually ever met," Megan says. "I just really trust him." After shedding a tear watching Megan walk down the aisle, Kieran tells her in his vows: "I still can't quite believe how perfect you are for me … We're living our fairytale right now, and Megan, you're my happily ever after." Without any hesitation, both are quick to say "I do", telling the cameras, "Love is blind!" before heading off to the dancefloor to kickstart the celebrations – which, unsurprisingly, involves a lot of dancing.

© Courtesy of Netflixn Sarover's mother was in full support by the dress reveal Sarover and Kal Another couple to instantly hit it off, Sarover and Kal first bonded over their desires for marriage and quickly became comfortable with each other. Putting everything on the table, they each opened up about their families, which led Kal to reveal that he's half-Pakistani, while Sarover revealed she's half-Indian. While Sarover has only ever dated Indian men – and Kal later reveals he's only dated white blonde women – the pair get engaged. Initially, Sarover admits she feels slightly insecure about not being Kal's type, but he reassures her of their connection. Despite initial reluctance from family members on both sides, Sarover says she feels like a princess when she tries on her wedding dress for the first time. When the couple are packing up their things before their wedding, she tells him: "I honestly feel like we're in the best place possible now," while he says he feels as prepared as he could be.



© Courtesy of Netflixn The couple happily said I do When the big day arrives, neither is in doubt as they both walk down the aisle with huge grins on their faces. "You've encouraged me to speak up for myself," Sarover tells Kal in her vows. "You've made me feel like the luckiest girl in the world." Despite a dramatic moment when Kal rips up his own handwritten words, he speaks from the heart when he says: "I want to do these vows in the same way I spoke to you when I first saw you: hands held, eyes locked." After both saying their "I dos", Sarover says: "The fact we fell in love, it shows love has no boundaries."

© Courtesy of Netflixr The two had their first argument before the wedding Bardha and Jed Jed and Bardha first bonded over their hopes for a family and their need to honour their respective Lebanese and Albanian cultures. Instantly feeling at home in each other's company, Bardha opened up to Jed about how her family fled the war in Kosovo when she was younger, which is what's made her such an independent woman now. After their final pod date, Jed got down on one knee and popped the question. Both used to taking the lead, Jed and Bardha struggle to adjust to the other's needs, and at her dress fitting, Bardha admits that she and Jed finally had their first argument. Both had insisted on paying the bill at a restaurant, which resulted in a frostiness that lasted long after their final bite. While Bardha isn't sure how that bodes for their future, Jed is confident in their connection.