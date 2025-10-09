Watch: Elizabeth Hurley's priceless reaction on This Morning after quizzed on boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley had a priceless reaction on This Morning when she was quizzed by hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley about her relationship with American singer and actor Billy Ray Cyrus. Appearing on Thursday’s show to highlight breast cancer awareness and the importance of self-checking, the Hollywood actress, model and campaigner was asked about her romantic summer with “new boyfriend, Billy” – and revealed that he’s been teaching her to play the guitar.

"Can't you just get him to write a lovely song about you," asked Cat, after Elizabeth admitted that learning guitar was proving tricky.

"Yes," Elizabeth replied coyly, "He has written a song." When prompted further, she added: "I don't know if it's about me but it's for me. He writes songs all the time. I mean, he's normally sitting under a tree with his guitar, strumming and singing. It's so romantic!"

Cat agreed: "I mean, to have a song literally written about you is like the greatest thing of all time." Ben then chimed in: "It's about you or it's about the birds he's been spotting?"

"It's not about birds of prey! Unless I'm a hawk. Very rude," she joked. "No, I think it's about… um… finding happiness," she grinned.