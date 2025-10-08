Watch: Strictly's Amber Davies addresses backlash over dance experience on This Morning

Strictly star Amber Davies has addressed the backlash over her previous dance experience during an appearance on This Morning alongside her professional partner, Nikita Kuzmin. Speaking to hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on Wednesday morning, Amber shared her thoughts on the criticism she’s received about her performance background as a West End actor. Amber had just 48 hours notice to prepare for her Strictly debut, after filling in last-minute for Dani Dyer.

"I wanna say I think the ballroom and Latin community know that musical theatre are worlds apart from each other," the 29-year-old explained.

When Ben probed: "So when you get criticism from people saying, 'Oh, she's a professional dancer she shouldn't be doing it," Amber replied: "I do understand where they come from because, yes, I can perform, you know, but there's a great example: yesterday we were doing our American Smooth and even just walking left, right, left, right brought me to tears."

She went on to explain: "Because it's so much more complicated than you can imagine."

When Ben joked that he thought he could manage it, Amber laughed: "You think you can… but listen, you're not allowed to take your foot off the floor, you have to drag your heel, you have to keep your frame, you have to look out… and you have to engage every single muscle in your body. It’s exhausting. I’m trying!"