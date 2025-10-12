Goldie Hawn says her 'heart is broken' in emotional message following Diane Keaton's death

Goldie Hawn has paid a poignant tribute to her good friend Diane Keaton following the star's death aged 79. The pair became great friends after working alongside each other in First Wives Club back in 1996, and the news hit Goldie hard. The actress took to Instagram shortly after the news was announced on October 11, to pen a message dedicated to her late friend, where she admitted her heart was "broken".

She wrote: "Diane, we aren't ready to lose you. You've left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination. How do we say goodbye? What words can come to mind when your heart is broken? You never liked praise, so humble, but now you can't tell me to 'shut up' honey. There was, and will be, no one like you."

Goldie continued to write: "You stole the hearts of the world and shared your genius with millions, making films that made us laugh and cry in ways only you could. I was blessed to make First Wives Club with you, our days starting with coffee in the makeup trailer, laughing and joking, right through to the very last day of filming. It was a roller coaster of love.

"We agreed to grow old together, and one day, maybe live together with all our girlfriends. Well, we never got to live together, but we did grow older together. Who knows… maybe in the next life. Shine your fairy dust up there, girlfriend. I'm going to miss the hell out of you. My heart goes out to your beautiful children, Dex and Duke. I love you."

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn was close friends with Diane Keaton and is devastated by the news of her death

© Getty Images Goldie and Diane on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in 2005

The star's daughter Kate Hudson was one of the first to comment on the powerful tribute, simply posting three love heart emojis. Other responses from fans included: "Beautiful tribute to her. So sorry for your loss. You all have made such impacts on my life growing up. RIP Diane Keaton and thank you for the many years of film. Truly one of the best!" and "Well now I'm bawling. Anybody else? What a beautiful tribute from one great to another."

© AFP via Getty Images Goldie with Diane and Bette Midler - who all starred in The First Wives Club back in 1996

© FilmMagic Diane leaves behind her two children, Duke and Dexter

Diane's death was confirmed by People magazine via a family spokesperson. No further details were given, and her family have asked for privacy. The actress leaves behind her two children, Dexter, 29, and Duke, 25, who she adopted when she was in her fifties. She was a devoted mother, and opened up about being a mom during an interview with Ladies Home Journal back in 2008. She said: "I didn't think that I was ever going to be prepared to be a mother. Motherhood was not an urge I couldn't resist, it was more like a thought I'd been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in."