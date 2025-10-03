Patricia Routledge's final appearances amid low-key Chichester life

Dame Patricia Routledge has died at the age of 96, her agent has confirmed. Regarded as a national treasure, the actress, famed for her iconic performances in Keeping Up Appearances and Hetty Wainthropp Investigates, spent her final years in Chichester, West Sussex, where she became a pillar of the local community.

Based in the Cathedral city since 2000, the sitcom star was already well-acquainted with the area following her debut performance at the Chichester Theatre Festival in 1969. After starring opposite Alastair Sim in The Magistrate, Patricia became a regular at the annual event, appearing in over twelve CFT productions, including Dandy Dick (1973), Beatrix (1996), The Rivals (1994) and Office Suite (2007).

During her 25 years in Chichester, Patricia often made headlines with her charitable endeavours and on-stage performances while living life to the fullest. Penning a heartfelt post on the Jay Speaks blog in August 2025, the sitcom legend declared: "I'm writing this to tell you something simple: growing older is not the closing act. It can be the most exquisite chapter – if you let yourself bloom again. Let these years ahead be your treasure years. You don't need to be famous. You don't need to be flawless. You only need to show up – fully – for the life that is still yours."

Embodying that exact message in her final years, here, we remember Patricia's last public outings, which she made to celebrate her local community and honour cherished friendships.

March 2020

Patricia, who regularly attended Chichester Cathedral, was named Patron of the Roof Appeal. As part of her duties, the Keeping Up Appearances star played host to 100 guests at Wiston House in March 2020, where she managed to raise an impressive £10,000 for the restoration of the Cathedral's roof.

July 2021

In July, Care Industry News reported that Patricia, who had been living at Wellington Grange, a residential and nursing care home, had enjoyed a ride around the neighbourhood in a trishaw, driven by a volunteer pilot.

The trishaw was introduced as part of the summer launch of BrightRide, a not-for-profit community interest company which had secured funding through the Chichester City Council. Following her day out in the sunshine, Patrica was pictured smiling on the trishaw with her hands in the air.

May 2025

Continuing to work alongside Chichester Cathedral, Patricia became the patron of a commemorative plaque honouring Chichester Psalms composer Leonard Bernstein, whom she'd worked with in 1976.

While attending an unveiling in the Cathedral Quarter this year, the 96-year-old said: "This plaque is a timely recognition of the worldwide significance of this beautiful work. Chichester Psalms continues to resonate across generations, and it is only fitting that its legacy is honoured here, where it all began."

August 2025

To the delight of fans, Patricia was spotted on social media in August, after her Hetty Wainthropp Investigates co-star, Dominic Monaghan, shared a photo from their reunion. Captioning the snap, Dominic wrote: "25 YEARS later! So wonderful to see Dame Patricia. We always shared a love of acting, of actors, of the natural world and all of the curiosities of life; it was fantastic to spend a couple of hours doing the same!

"She still tells fantastic stories, loves great food and wine, and as always is sharp as a tack, with fantastic skin and style. She taught me so much, and continues to do so, ageing with a class and quality I hope to emulate."