Meet the cast of BBC's Lord of the Flies – and their celebrity connections

British school alumni across the nation will be thrilled to hear that William Golding's 1954 novel Lord of the Flies is officially coming to the small screen. The BBC has confirmed a four-part adaptation of the classic text, which follows a group of schoolboys who crash-land on a tropical island – think Lost, but without the adults. Written by Adolescence creator Jack Thorne, the series is set to launch the careers of four young actors stepping into the iconic roles of Ralph, Piggy, Simon and Jack. Keep scrolling to meet the cast – including some surprising celebrity connections…

When I think back to my school days, Lord of the Flies is one of the most memorable texts I studied – so seeing it brought to life in a modern adaptation feels like a full-circle moment. Plus, with Jack Thorne – known for his work on Adolescence, Toxic Town, Enola Holmes and Joy – at the helm, we're in very safe hands.

Casting director Nina Gold (Game of Thrones, Baby Reindeer) led an open call for boys aged five to 13. Alongside the four leads, 30 young actors will portray the island's "biguns" and "littluns". Each episode is named after one of the four main protagonists, so it makes sense to start with them.

© BBC/ELEVEN/J REDZA Ralph is the son of actor Parker Sawyers Ralph – played by Winston Sawyers First up is Ralph, who is played by Winston Sawyers and becomes the elected leader of the group. This adaptation will be the young actor's second credit, after starring in 2025 thriller The Crow Girl, starring Eve Miles. Winston is following in his father's footsteps, as he's the son of American actor Parker Sawyers – known for his roles in Dune: Prophecy, The Bombing of Pan Am 103 and The Discovery of Witches. Proud dad Parker celebrated the news on Instagram, writing: "In awe of my son, Winston, who is filming for BBC's LORD OF THE FLIES, playing none other than RALPH. Hats off, Boy Wonder!"



© BBC/ELEVEN/J REDZA David McKenna plays Piggy Piggy – played by David McKenna One of my all-time favourite characters, the clever and loyal Piggy will be portrayed by Belfast-born David. A member of the Belfast School of Performing Arts since age four, he's reportedly been eyed up for the role of Digory Kirke in Netflix's upcoming film adaptation of CS Lewis's The Chronicles of Narnia.



© BBC/ELEVEN/J REDZA Ike Talbut (far right) plays Simon Simon – played by Ike Talbut Often seen as the moral compass of the story, kind-hearted Simon will be brought to life by newcomer Ike Talbut. This marks Ike's first acting credit – and we can't wait to see him take to the screen as one of the most important characters in the story.



© BBC/ELEVEN/J REDZA Lox Pratt is also starring in the new Harry Potter series Jack – played by Lox Pratt Power-hungry Jack will be played by Lox Pratt. Lord of the Flies won't be the first huge project for the Cornwall-born young actor, as he is also bringing the iconic Draco Malfoy to life in the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series. Lox took to Instagram to share the news of his casting, writing: "So stoked to share the first look pics from Lord of the Flies. I can't wait for you to see it! Coming to your screens soon #iplayer."



© BBC/ELEVEN/J REDZA Cornelius Brandreth (back right) plays Maurice Maurice – played by Cornelius Brandreth Cornelius, who plays one of Jack's choir members, is the grandson of Gyles Brandreth, former politician and TV presenter. Sharing the announcement online, he shared: "I'm so so excited to announce that I've been cast as Maurice in the BBC's Lord of the Flies!! It's crazy - I was studying the novel at school when I first heard about the open casting call …and now this. We're filming now in Malaysia and it's been an amazing experience so far. I've met so many lovely and talented people. I can't wait for you all to see it. This is going to be an epic adventure – stay tuned!"



© BBC/Eleven/Callum Devrell-Cameron Sam and Eric – played by Noah and Cassius Flemyng Rounding out the celebrity-ties, Noah and Cassius Flemyng are playing twins Sam and Eric. The boys are the sons of British actor Jason Flemyng, who is famed for his roles in Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, Stardust and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.



What to expect from the new Lord of the Flies

Based on the iconic novel, the story follows a group of schoolchildren who find themselves stranded on a tropical island with no adults, following a deadly plane crash.

The synopsis continues: "In an attempt to remain civil, the boys organise themselves, led by Ralph and supported by the group's intellectual, Piggy. But Jack, who is in charge of signal fire duty, is more interested in hunting and vying for leadership and soon begins to draw other boys away from the order of the group and, ultimately, from hope to tragedy."

Who is William Golding?

While the acclaimed novelist is famed for his debut novel Lord of the Flies, he was also a playwright and poet, penning 12 books in his lifetime. In 1980, William received the Booker Prize for his adventure book, Rites of Passage, and was awarded a Nobel Prize in Literature in 1983. Knighted for his contributions to literature in 1988, he died at the age of 81 and is considered one of the greatest British writers in history.

Directed by Marc Munden (National Treasure), filming in Malaysia has officially wrapped and a release date is yet to be announced.