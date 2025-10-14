BBC's 6-part psychological thriller with Outlander star sounds gripping

Are you looking for a psychological thriller that's sure to get your cogs turning? BBC's upcoming six-part series, The Ridge, sounds like an absolute corker – and it's coming to screens sooner than you think. Starring award-winning Outlander actress Lauren Lyle, the show follows Scottish anaesthetist Mia Beaton, who travels to New Zealand for what she thinks is her sister Cassy's wedding – only to find out that Cassy is actually dead. While she's told Cassy fell from a mountain range, Mia is convinced she was pushed and sets her sights on tracking down the murderer.

Viewers who have watched BBC's The Gone – which saw an Irish detective team up with a Kiwi copper – will love The Ridge. Not only does it combine Scottish and Kiwi culture in a twisty crime plot, but it also stars Lauren Lyle, who is a maverick when it comes to portraying a detective on-screen, thanks to her brilliant performance in crime drama Karen Pirie. Before you go to mark your calendars for the release date (which is Tuesday 21 October), read on for everything you need to know about The Ridge…

What is The Ridge about?

Running from the "secrets in her past", Scottish anaesthetist Mia gets a shock when she arrives in New Zealand, where she thinks her sister Cassy is getting married to her fiancé Ewan (Jay Ryan), only to learn her sister has died.

© Great Southern Studios/Sinner Films/BBC Scotland/Sky New Zealand Originals Lauren Lyle plays Mia

The synopsis continues: "As Mia grapples with the shock of her sister's death, she becomes entangled in the small town's web of secrets and lies. Mia learns that Cassy, a staunch environmentalist, was involved in a heated conflict with local farmers, and there are unsettling indications that her relationship with Ewan was not as perfect as it appeared. The deeper Mia investigates, the more convinced she becomes that her sister was murdered.

"Meanwhile, Mia has her own problems to contend with. She struggles with a secret opioid addiction and her supply is dwindling. With unresolved charges of professional misconduct looming over her, haunted by a tragic incident from her childhood, and drawn romantically to Ewan, Mia finds it increasingly difficult to escape her past.

"Determined to uncover the truth about her sister's mysterious death, she soon finds that familiarity among a small community breeds lies and tensions, endangering the brittle fabric of the town itself. Undeterred, Mia embarks on a relentless search for buried secrets."

© Great Southern Studios/Sinner Films/BBC Scotland/Sky New Zealand Originals The six-parter is coming on 21 October

Who stars in The Ridge?

The Ridge stars Scots actress Lauren Lyle (Karen Pirie, Outlander), alongside New Zealand star Jay Ryan (Territory, Top of the Lake, It Chapter 2). They're joined by Dulcie Smart (Rematch, Concordia), Florence Hartigan (Madam, Kid Sister) and Chloe Parker (Grafted, Earthlings). Rounding out the cast are David Van Horn (Heart Eyes, Sweet Tooth), Taqi Nazeer (The Control Room, Shetland), Claire Dargo (River City, Doctors) and Cora Bissett (The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Annika).

© Great Southern Studios/Sinner Films/BBC Scotland/Sky New Zealand Originals Harry (DAVID VAN HORN), Ewan (JAY RYAN), Sadie (CHLOE PARKER), Sgt Libby Grimes (FLORENCE HARTIGAN)

What has star Lauren Lyle said about the upcoming series?

When asked how she would describe The Ridge, Lauren told the BBC: "The Ridge is the story of a strange and manipulative young woman on the run and on the hunt. A speedy ride of spooky, and wild story which throws you straight into the deep end and asks you to dive in for the ride."

She continued: "Mia will take you across the world and show you the cruel depths of what she is willing to go through and do in order to protect her baby sister and get and give what everyone deserves. It asks questions of what is right, freaky small-town issues and how far you will go for family."

The Ridge will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland, BBC Two, Sky Open and NEON from Tuesday 21 October.