6-part BBC drama starring Unforgotten lead will 'keep viewers hooked'

Filming is officially underway on the hotly anticipated spin-off of the BBC's much-loved legal drama, The Split. The upcoming series, titled The Split Up, is set in the "charged world" of Manchester's high-net-worth divorce circuit and follows the powerhouse British-South Asian family firm, Kishan Law, which is the go-to firm for the city's elite. The six-parter stars Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy) and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Unforgotten).

As a huge fan of The Split, I am counting down the days until the new spin-off – and have high expectations. The original series, which starred Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan, was a huge hit during its three-season run. Not only was the series set against the compelling backdrop of high-end divorce law, but the relatable and messy lives of the endearing Defore sisters made for gripping and emotional viewing. With Abi Morgan executive producing the show and Ursula Rani Sarma (Smother, Delicious) as lead writer, I'm hopeful that the spin-off will be just as successful as the original.

© John Rogers Sanjeev Bhaskar stars in the series

What is The Split Up about?

The upcoming legal drama follows Kishan Law, a successful family firm based in Manchester, which is a favourite of the city's elite. The story centres on Aria Kishan, the fast-rising star of Kishan Law, who is poised to step into her dad Dhruv's shoes as head of the firm. However, the death of her mother casts a new light over these plans as Dhruv begins to wonder if his daughter can, or should, take on the responsibility single-handedly.

© Chelsea Gehr Ritu Arya plays Aria Kishan

The synopsis continues: "Aria's relationship is placed under scrutiny too with the wedding to her long-term partner Neal on the horizon, but with their personal and professional so entwined it's unclear if they can withstand any more pressure - a problem further compounded when a former secret flame arrives in Manchester unexpectedly. Alongside her siblings Maya and Kav, Aria must navigate the splits that divide family and those we love – and ask herself: who should you live your life for?"

Who stars in The Split Up?

Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy) and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Unforgotten) lead the cast as Aria Kishan and Dhruv. They're joined by Aysha Kala (Virdee), Arian Nik (Film Club), Danny Ashok (Dinosaur), Dimitri Leonidas (Those About To Die), Mawaan Rizwan (Juice), Sindhu Vee (Matilda the Musical), Shalini Peiris (The White Lotus) and Tom Forbes (Queenie). The series also features a list of standout guest stars, including Lenny Henry (Three Little Birds) and Jane Horrocks (Bloods).

© BBC / Magical Society Aysha Kala [pictured above in Virdee] also stars

What have the creative team said about the show?

Writer Ursula Rani Sarma said it's a "dream come true to place a contemporary British South Asian family centre stage". "Diversity deepens our understanding, enriches our stories, and reflects the true fabric of our society. It's thrilling to watch our amazing cast led by Ritu and Sanjeev bring the Kishan family to life. I can't wait for audiences to meet them and to witness the drama as it unfolds," Ursula said.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said the new series will "keep viewers hooked", and executive producer Jane Featherstone, the co-founder of production company Sister, added that the show "captures the messy, complicated realities of love, family and ambition".

A release date for The Split Up has yet to be announced.