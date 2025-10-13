7 gripping Sally Wainwright dramas to binge-watch if you loved Riot Women

Sarah Lancashire, Anne Reid, Derek Jacobi and Nicola Walker

This five-season series is BBC drama at its finest, and became the UK's highest-rated new mid-week television drama of the year in 2012.

Starring Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid, the first season follows lost flames Alan and Celia, who reconnect in their 70s over Facebook. After reuniting, the pair realise their feelings for each other are just as strong as before, and the show explores "the uplifting power of love at any age". But their reunion isn't without its trials, as Alan’s daughter Gillian (Nicola Walker) and Celia’s daughter Caroline (Sarah Lancashire) couldn't be more different, and while they'd never want to interfere in their parents' happiness, merging two families isn't plain sailing.

Dubbed "a triumph against TV's ageism" by The Daily Telegraph, Last Tango in Halifax went on to win a BAFTA for Best Drama Series in 2013, and Sally won a BAFTA Craft Award for Best Writer.