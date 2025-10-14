Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly 2025: Songs and dances confirmed for Week 4 – including first Argentine Tango
Not only are Strictly fans being treated to the first Argentine Tango of the series, but we're also getting another KPop Demon Hunters song and a Coldplay classic

Group shot of the cast of Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
51 minutes ago
We loved watching the Strictly celebs embrace their inner movie star in last week's Movie Week special, but now it's back to basics. The latest batch of songs and dances have been released, and there will be the first Argentine Tango of the series, which will be danced by Love Island star Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin. We're also being treated to a samba to a Madonna classic and it seems like we're not leaving Movie Week behind us just yet as Golden from KPop Demon Hunters also features. See the full list here…

Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola in Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Ellie has another movie classic

Ellie Goldstein

Even though Movie Week is behind us, Ellie and Vito are taking us straight back there with their Couple's Choice. The couple will be grooving to Golden from KPop Demon Hunters; last week George and Alexis also did their Couple's Choice to Soda Pop from the film. One fan wasn't impressed as they said: "KPDH AGAIN?!?!"

Dianne Buswell and Stefan Dennis on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Stefan is back after a week away

Stefan Dennis

Stefan and Dianne were due to dance a waltz last week inspired by Shrek, but following a bout of illness, the pair were forced to withdraw. They're back this week, but instead of a waltz, the couple are doing a high-energy Charleston to Dance Monkey by Australian singer Tones and I.

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Karen's last ballroom number didn't go well...

Karen Carney

Karen will be heading back to ballroom as she and Carlos are due to dance a quickstep to Beverley Knight's cover of Marvellous Party. We can't wait!

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

The actress will show off her sensual side

Alex Kingston

Alex has been riding high over the past few weeks, and the Doctor Who actress will be showing off her sensual side this week. The star will be dancing to 80s classic Fast Car, which was performed by Tracy Chapman.

La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Will the drag queen be climbing the leaderboard?

La Voix

Alex isn't the only star dancing to an 80s hit, as La Voix will be taking us back to the decade with a cha-cha-cha set to Pat Benatar's Hit Me With Your Best Shot.

Promotional image of Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy

Amber has the first Argentine Tango of the series

Amber Davies

As we've confirmed, Amber is tackling the first Argentine Tango of the series. She will be going for a modern feel with her routine as she dances to JADE's Angel of My Dreams. Fans were excited by the choice, as one enthused: "Angel of my dreams @jadethirlwall YES YES YES!"

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

The EastEnders star was in last week's dance-off

Balvinder Sopal

After finding herself in the dance-off last week, Balvinder will be hoping to bounce back with a fiery paso doble. The actress will be performing a traditional paso with her song being Rodrigo y Gabriela's Diablo Rojo.

Promotional image of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Jimmy also has a Couple's Choice

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Ellie isn't the only star with a Couple's Choice this week, as Jimmy and Lauren will also be dancing the unique style. The pair are due to dance to a medley of soca songs, a genre of music from Trinidad and Tobago often called the 'soul of calypso'.


Karen Hauer and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Harry will be getting sensual this week

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

After getting his best score of the series last week, Harry will be hoping to repeat this with a sensual rumba. The Gladiators star will be dancing to Roxette's It Must Have Been Love.

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Lewis topped last week's leaderboard

Lewis Cope

Lewis topped last week's leaderboard with a scene-stealing paso doble, and this week the former Emmerdale star is returning to the world of ballroom. The actor has a foxtrot to Nat King Cole's L-O-V-E.

Nadiya Bychkova and Chris Robshaw on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Chris is back with a salsa

Chris Robshaw

Chris has sadly found himself towards the bottom of the leaderboard in recent weeks, he'll be hoping to catapult himself up it with a salsa to Ricky Martin's Maria.

Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Will Vicky have better luck with her dance this week?

Vicky Pattison

Vicky was a bit disheartened following the comments about her Charleston last week. Here's hoping her samba this week will be better received. She and Kai will be dancing to Madonna's La Isla Bonita.

Alexis Carr and George Clarke on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Are you excited for George's performance?

George Clarke

Finally, George and Alexis will be showing off their passionate sides with a tango set to Coldplay's iconic Viva la Vida.

