Strictly 2025: Songs and dances confirmed for Week 4 – including first Argentine Tango

We loved watching the Strictly celebs embrace their inner movie star in last week's Movie Week special, but now it's back to basics. The latest batch of songs and dances have been released, and there will be the first Argentine Tango of the series, which will be danced by Love Island star Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin. We're also being treated to a samba to a Madonna classic and it seems like we're not leaving Movie Week behind us just yet as Golden from KPop Demon Hunters also features. See the full list here…

Ellie has another movie classic Ellie Goldstein Even though Movie Week is behind us, Ellie and Vito are taking us straight back there with their Couple's Choice. The couple will be grooving to Golden from KPop Demon Hunters; last week George and Alexis also did their Couple's Choice to Soda Pop from the film. One fan wasn't impressed as they said: "KPDH AGAIN?!?!"



Stefan is back after a week away Stefan Dennis Stefan and Dianne were due to dance a waltz last week inspired by Shrek, but following a bout of illness, the pair were forced to withdraw. They're back this week, but instead of a waltz, the couple are doing a high-energy Charleston to Dance Monkey by Australian singer Tones and I.



Karen's last ballroom number didn't go well... Karen Carney Karen will be heading back to ballroom as she and Carlos are due to dance a quickstep to Beverley Knight's cover of Marvellous Party. We can't wait!



The actress will show off her sensual side Alex Kingston Alex has been riding high over the past few weeks, and the Doctor Who actress will be showing off her sensual side this week. The star will be dancing to 80s classic Fast Car, which was performed by Tracy Chapman.



Will the drag queen be climbing the leaderboard? La Voix Alex isn't the only star dancing to an 80s hit, as La Voix will be taking us back to the decade with a cha-cha-cha set to Pat Benatar's Hit Me With Your Best Shot.



Amber has the first Argentine Tango of the series Amber Davies As we've confirmed, Amber is tackling the first Argentine Tango of the series. She will be going for a modern feel with her routine as she dances to JADE's Angel of My Dreams. Fans were excited by the choice, as one enthused: "Angel of my dreams @jadethirlwall YES YES YES!"



The EastEnders star was in last week's dance-off Balvinder Sopal After finding herself in the dance-off last week, Balvinder will be hoping to bounce back with a fiery paso doble. The actress will be performing a traditional paso with her song being Rodrigo y Gabriela's Diablo Rojo.



Jimmy also has a Couple's Choice Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Ellie isn't the only star with a Couple's Choice this week, as Jimmy and Lauren will also be dancing the unique style. The pair are due to dance to a medley of soca songs, a genre of music from Trinidad and Tobago often called the 'soul of calypso'.





Harry will be getting sensual this week Harry Aikines-Aryeetey After getting his best score of the series last week, Harry will be hoping to repeat this with a sensual rumba. The Gladiators star will be dancing to Roxette's It Must Have Been Love.



Lewis topped last week's leaderboard Lewis Cope Lewis topped last week's leaderboard with a scene-stealing paso doble, and this week the former Emmerdale star is returning to the world of ballroom. The actor has a foxtrot to Nat King Cole's L-O-V-E.



Chris is back with a salsa Chris Robshaw Chris has sadly found himself towards the bottom of the leaderboard in recent weeks, he'll be hoping to catapult himself up it with a salsa to Ricky Martin's Maria.



Will Vicky have better luck with her dance this week? Vicky Pattison Vicky was a bit disheartened following the comments about her Charleston last week. Here's hoping her samba this week will be better received. She and Kai will be dancing to Madonna's La Isla Bonita.


