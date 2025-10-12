Strictly Come Dancing bids farewell to second contestant after tearful tribute to 'very special lady'

Strictly Come Dancing bid farewell to Ross King and Jowita Przystał on Sunday night, after a dazzling Movie Week saw them land in the bottom two alongside Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon. Ross and Jowita finished at the bottom of the leaderboard with 19 points, while Balvinder and Julian secured 26. The Scottish presenter reprised his Paso Doble to the theme from Thunderbirds Are Go, while Balvinder redid her Foxtrot to 'The Way You Look Tonight' from Swing Time. This week's Movie Week also saw Lewis Cope and Katya Jones score the first 10 of the series, and featured a 'wicked' appearance from guest judge Cynthia Erivo.

© BBC/Guy Levy The Strictly judges were joined by guest coach Cynthia Erivo The judges' votes After Ross and Balvinder went head-to-head in the dance off, the judges delivered their unanimous verdict to save Balvinder and Julian. Craig Revel Horwood led the vote, followed by Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke. While head judge Shirley Ballas was spared from casting her vote, she said she would have also chosen to save Balvinder and Julian.

© BBC/Guy Levy Ross thanked his partner, Jowita, for everything Thanks to a very special lady Reflecting on his time in the competition, a tearful Ross told host Tess Daly: "I have loved every single minute of it. I would like to say thank you to everyone who has supported us, all the people who voted – they've been amazing. I want to thank everyone here in this room, backstage, the judges, the crew – every single person here has made me so, so welcome.

© BBC/Guy Levy Ross faced Balvinder in the dance off And, I want to thank a very special lady who has been with me through it all and has been absolutely everything: she's been a mentor, teacher, carer..." (To which Jowita added "barista!") "...I could not have wished for a better partner, and I could not have wished to be on a better show. Thank you judges for all your remarks."

© BBC/Guy Levy The celebrity contestants bid farewell to Ross and Jowita Friends for life Turning to Jowita, Tess then said: "Jowita, you called Ross 'Your King,'" to which the professional dancer replied: "And I still stand by it! Thank you so much for all of your work. For everything you have done during rehearsals. We laugh a lot – but we also cried! Thank you so much, and I hope I'm going to be a little part in your life forever."

© BBC/Guy Levy Nancy and Kai performed to Lang Lang's 'Reflection' from Mulan Sunday's results show also featured a performance by the professional dancers to pay tribute to the Minecraft movie, while Nancy Xu and Kai Widdrington delivered a showstopping dance to Lang Lang's 'Reflection' from Mulan.

The remaining 13 couples will take to the dancefloor next week, when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 18 October at 6:30 pm, with the results show on Sunday 19 October at 7:15 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Both of this weekend's episodes are available to watch now via BBC iPlayer.