WATCH: Strictly star George Clarke reveals behind-the-scenes injury: 'I'll try to carry on'

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing are staring down the barrel of their second dance off this week - and with Thomas Skinner eliminated and Dani Dyer dropping out after fracturing her ankle, tensions are running high. Now, it appears there's been another injury among the cast – and this time, it's to a fan favourite. Social media personality and Strictly hopeful, George Clarke has revealed that he was rushed to a physiotherapist after injuring his back during dance rehearsals.

The YouTuber, who also co-hosts The Useless Hotline Podcast, revealed on the show that his dance rehearsals were cut short when he injured his back. The 25-year-old, who is paired with Alexis Warr, scored 30 from the Strictly judges and the public when he wowed with his Paso Doble on Saturday. He was close behind Emmerdale star, Lewis Cope and Love Island winner Amber Davies.

"I didn't want it to be a thing on the night," he said on the podcast. "That's why they asked in the VT, they were like, 'Do you want to mention your back?' and I said, 'I don't want it to be a thing.' I had a pinched nerve all week in my back. I had acupuncture halfway through the week. I went to physio four times."

George admitted that it was a handstand gone wrong that caused the injury. "I was like, 'I'll throw in a handstand or something.' I like doing a handstand, if I keep my legs together I'd probably be better at it but it doesn't feel fun when you do it that way," he said. "I did that and got up and went, 'My back hurts a little bit actually. Ah [explicit], I've got a little twinge in there somehow. I'll try to carry on.'"

Thomas Skinner's elimination

Thomas Skinner became the first contestant to be eliminated in this year's Strictly competition. Taking to social media after the result, Thomas praised his dance partner and said he was "gutted" for her. He penned (via The Mirror): "Amy Dowden is one of the most amazing persons I've ever met. I loved every single second dancing with her. She is an absolutely wonderful person inside and out.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Thomas Skinner was the first celebrity to be eliminated from this year's season

"She didn't deserve to be out first, I'm so gutted for her that we went so early in the competition. I know dancing means the absolute world to her. Keep on shining, Amy. Sorry our Strictly journey was so short. But you keep on shining girl. You deserve the world. Bosh."

Dani Dyer's Strictly injury

Dani Dyer was forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing after fracturing her ankle in a fall during rehearsals. In a statement shared on Instagram, the former Love Island star, 29, said: "I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny. I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle. Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable (!!) and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance so l've had to pull out of the show.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Dani was devastated to leave the competition

She added: "To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement. I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on." She was replaced by former Love Island star and West End performer, Amber Davies.