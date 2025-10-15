TODAY's Craig Melvin comes to Dylan Dreyer's defense against 'workplace bully' Sheinelle Jones' teasing — watch

Craig Melvin ended up caught in the middle of an argument for the sake of fashion between his Third Hour of TODAY co-anchors Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer. Missing Al Roker to balance out the table on either side on the October 15 installment of the morning news after-show, Craig saw himself as the arbiter between Dylan and Sheinelle when it came down to the classic colder weather debate – what looks better, socks or stockings?

When Dylan, 44, mentioned the socks that their co-anchor Craig, 46, had gifted to the team, and he asked whether she was wearing them, she mentioned that she had instead opted for stockings due to the dip in temperatures in New York City (as fall makes it overdue arrival), and ended up getting teased by Sheinelle over the choice, who simply retorted: "1987 called."

© Getty Images The hosts of the Third Hour of TODAY, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer

In true TODAY fashion, the discussion remained animated but good-natured, and they were able to laugh it off before continuing with the show. While Al was off the show on Wednesday, he was around to share some advice with others who've started to feel the chilly breeze in NYC on the Start TODAY social media page. "You don't need coats as much as you think you do!"

"You just wear a nice, warm, either sweater or a heavier suit coat or sport coat, and that's what you do," the NBC meteorologist advised. "Unless it's raining, you DO NOT need an overcoat! Just a nice, warm jacket, maybe a scarf and a hat," he continued, showing off those same parts of his own sharp outfit, a plaid brown suit with a dark brown fedora. Maybe he'll have something to say on socks vs stockings too!