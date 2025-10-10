TODAY's Dylan Dreyer makes home life confession during personal chat with co-stars

During Thursday’s Third Hour of the TODAY Show, the hosts opened the episode by chatting about how friendly they are with their neighbors. Al Roker introduced the topic by asking his co-stars, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones, about their home lives. "When you see your neighbors, do you stop and have a conversation? he began. Dylan then offered a personal insight into her daily routine at her Manhattan apartment. "I will say living in an apartment building, sometimes I'll open the door and hear somebody else open their door and I'll shut my door and wait till I hear the elevator ding," she admitted.

Craig seemed surprised by his co-host’s confession and tried to coax more details out of her. "You really want to avoid those people?" he asked. "Not that I want to avoid them, it's meaningless chit chat that neither one of us want to have," replied Dylan. It turns out the meteorologist wasn’t the only NBC star to admit she’s not exactly close with her neighbors. When confronted with the question by Al, Craig hesitated to answer. "What if the neighbors watch the show," he said, before admitting, "I don't stop and talk to anybody." Dylan couldn’t resist joking that Craig’s lack of interaction with his neighbors might have something to do with the size of his home. "Craig's neighbours live so far away, big property," she said.

© NBC The hosts discussed their relationships with their neighbors

Dylan and her ex-husband, Brian Fichera, first listed their $2.5 million New York City home for sale in January. Reports indicated in August that the TODAY Show star temporarily pulled the home off the market. However, just weeks later, the property was put back on the market – this time with a significant $500,000 price cut, bringing the new asking price to $1.99 million.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer with her three sons in her apartment

The former couple stand to take a significant loss on the unit, which they purchased for $2.35 million in June 2016. Dylan and Brian moved into the apartment that featured two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a few months before they welcomed Calvin, the first child, in December. Constructed in 2008, the 1,491-square-foot residence showcases floor-to-ceiling windows framing picturesque views of Battery Park’s stunning landscaping.

© Instagram The former co-stars are neighbors

While the meteorologist may not be particularly close with her Manhattan neighbors, the same can't be said for the tight-knit community around her $2.5 million beachside home just outside the city. Dylan lives very close to her good friend and former TODAY co-star Hoda Kotb. Hoda opened up about their close proximity to each other in her August 26 newsletter for her wellness brand, Joy 101.

She wrote: "Because Dylan Dreyer is our neighbor, her three boys often run into my house and play with my daughters all day long, doing simple stuff—creating a makeshift lemonade stand, fishing, scooping up crabs. The biggest question we face is: 'What are we throwing on the grill tonight?'"