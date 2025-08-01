Today's Craig Melvin blamed after famous guest makes surprising complaint about the studio

Craig Melvin's taste isn't to everyone's liking so it seems!

The Today star was singled out on Thursday's episode of the NBC daytime show, after a celebrity guest wasn't too happy about a certain aspect of being in the studio.Towards the end of the Third Hour, Rag 'N' Bone Man was joined by WizTheMc to perform "Goodlife" from "The Bad Guys 2" movie.

Just before they sang, they chatted to the hosts, and WizTheMc was asked how he found his television debut. "I didn't know that this room would be so cold," he replied. Jill Martin and Dylan Dreyer started to laugh, and Dylan pointed over to Craig: "It's his fault!" she exclaimed.The room may have been cold, but it would have been a nice relief for the anchors and guests in contrast to being outside in the current NYC heatwave.

Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer in the Today Show studios

Earlier in the show, the anchors joked about their first time doing work experience, with Craig telling Dylan and Jill that he had worked on The Hills while living in D.C. Dylan, meanwhile, did an unpaid internship in NYC that inspired her to work in TV news, while Jill was an intern on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee.

She has since gone on to become great friends with Kathie Lee Gifford, and joked that Kathie didn't even recognize her from her intern days because she looked so different. A throwback photo of her with Kathie then appeared on the screen.Al Roker was missing from the show, as was Sheinelle Jones - who has been off air since December 2024.

Craig Melvin's studio conditions weren't popular with all the guests!

The much-loved star has been taking time out after her husband Uche Ojeh, was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and heartbreakingly passing away in May.The Today family are incredibly close, and the anchors have been rallying around Sheinelle behind the scenes.

There have been a lot of changes on the show this year, with long-term anchor Hoda Kotb leaving back in January. This saw Craig take over from her role on the main news desk alongside Savannah Guthrie, while Jenna Bush Hager is currently co-hosting alongside different celebrity guests each week.

© Getty Images Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer

Back in June, while at the Read with Jenna book festival in Nashville, Jenna told People that the search was continuing."We definitely want somebody permanent at some point just because that's our show, and I think the Today show is such a family," she said.

Craig Melvin in the Today studios

"To have somebody sit in that seat means a lot to all of us. So it will happen," she explained, although added that the team had "just been kind of living day by day and we don't have any developments yet."