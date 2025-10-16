Is MTV really shutting down? All we know about the shift after 40 years on the air

You can't think of the landscape of music and pop culture in the 80s and 90s specifically without thinking of MTV in some form. First launched in 1981, it became the exclusive home to music videos on TV, starting (appropriately) with The Buggles' "Video Killed the Radio Star" and serving as the launching pad for visionaries like Michael Jackson and Madonna. It quickly expanded worldwide, starting in Europe in 1987 and becoming a global phenomenon that now includes reality TV shows and competitions. But last week, it was a revealed a major chapter in MTV will shutter in Europe.

It was announced on October 10 by BBC News that MTV will be shutting down several of its music channels by the end of the year, throwing fans online into a tizzy and inspiring "the day the music died" think pieces at the ready. But is it as big as it seems? Here's all you need to know about the shutdown, what channels are being taken off, what's still airing, and who it affects…

© Getty Images MTV's legendary music channels will be going off the air come January 2026

Which MTV channels are shutting down?

MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV and MTV Live will all stop broadcasting in the UK and Ireland, per BBC, although there has been no official statement from MTV or parent company Paramount on the matter. All of these channels will stop airing after nearly 40 years on television, ending its music broadcast.

When are the MTV channels going off-air?

Not long, actually! BBC reports that these channels will stop airing on December 31, 2025.

What will continue to air?

Flagship channel MTV HD will continue to remain on the air, although it also means there will be no more music. All musical content was shifted to the five channels now being turned off to favor more reality and personality-driven content on MTV HD, including popular franchises like Naked Dating, Teen Mom and the British phenomenon Geordie Shore.

© Getty Images Reality TV content like "Teen Mom" and "Geordie Shore" will continue to air on MTV HD

Who will be affected?

The initial news states that the channels will be shutting down in the United Kingdom and Ireland. However, reportedly per Paramount Global, the move will also be expanding to the same channels across Europe and other parts of the world, including France, Germany, Austria, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Australia and Brazil. While there's no news on whether that affects its home market (the United States), it could indicate a similar move, although the network remains vastly more popular stateside than its international variants.

© Getty Images The music channels in the UK and Ireland will end airing on December 31, 2025, and reportedly be followed by the same in countries like France, Austria, Australia and Brazil

What've the reactions been like?

Not…great, let's say. Former VJ Simone Angel told BBC she was "really sad" about the news, and "a little bit in disbelief, and I know it's been a long time coming." She added: "We need to support these artists and we all need to dance again and listen to music. And I know we do that online in our own little bubbles, but MTV was the place where everything came together. So it really does break my heart."

© Getty Images The iconic channel launched in 1981, expanding to Europe in 1987

One user on X wrote: "MTV is shutting down its music channels after four decades. I remember when MTV actually played music and didn't suck. 80s MTV was the best," with another adding: "MTV was culturally and spiritually dead when it stopped airing music videos. Corporate-led decline of what was once the coolest brand in existence. Sad," and a third simply quipping: "As far as I’m concerned MTV shut down in 1998."