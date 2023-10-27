Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry shares incredible family news with fans one year after welcoming fifth baby

And twins make seven! Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has revealed she is expecting twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott, a year after she quietly welcomed her fifth baby.

The 31-year-old, who goes by the nickname Kail, revealed the news on Friday, October 27 on an episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast while chatting with TikTok star Allison Kuch , who is also pregnant with her first baby, conceived while on vacation in Thailand.

"We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs,” Kail teased before panning the camera down to show her baby bump.

"I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” Kail revealed, adding that Elijah, who she is thought to have met in early 2022 was not on the trip with her. "When I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, ‘There’s no way. There’s no way I am [pregnant]'."

Allison added that she "got pregnant, like, the first day” that she and partner Isaac Rochell, who currently plays in the NFL for the Las Vegas Raiders, were in Thailand.

© Instagram Kailyn found out she was pregnant while on vacation in Thailand

"Haters can stay mad, your babies are all well loved and taken care of!! You’re an amazing mama and I’m so happy for you!" commented one fan, as another added: "She’s an amazing mom ! The hate is not necessary! I’m the youngest of six and have the best relationships with my siblings! Kail, your babies are so lucky and you are giving them awesome gifts!"

MTV alum Kail also shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, nine-year-old son Lincoln, with ex Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, six, and Creed, three, with ex Chris Lopez.

© Instagram Kailyn Lowry's four eldest sons

In July 2023 she revealed that she had welcomed her fifth son, Rio, in late 2022, and recently shared that his birth was "traumatizing" after her newborn son almost died and had six NICU nurses working on him.

“To me, [a NICU stay] is near death,” she said. “It was traumatizing for me, but for him, it was, like, he [just] went to the NICU [and] came out so fast.”

Kail kept her pregnancy private, and confirmed the birth of her fifth son in 2023, when she had Olivia Culpo's sister Aurora on her show, revealing that she had tuned into her TLC reality show, The Culpo Sisters, during labor.

“I first came across your show [when] I was in the hospital having one of my kids,” Kail revealed. "The first episode that I saw was, I believe, you told your parents that you were, maybe, separating or divorcing and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids."

The Culpo Sisters premiered on November 7, 2022, and it was in the second episode that Aurora told her family her heartbreaking news.

As for her sixth pregnancy, Kail revealed that this has been her "most emotional pregnancy" so far, and that she cannot stop crying. "I don’t know if it’s because it’s twins, but I’m like, ‘I can’t stop crying.'"