Iconic 00s MTV show is coming back - and fans are losing their minds

Wake up, millennials, the cast of Laguna Beach is coming back to our TV screens. Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, and Kristin Cavallari will be joined by Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips, Christina Shuller, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, and Alex Hooser for a two-hour special in 2026 that will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the show's premiere. Together on screen for the first time in years, the group will tell behind-the-scenes stories, react to original episodes, and share where they are now, 20 years later. The special will air on the Roku Channel, and has a tentative title of Roku Presents: The Laguna Beach Reunion.

"Let’s go back to the beginning… Reuniting the cast of Laguna Beach, coming to the Roku Channel in 2026," shared Lauren on Instagram, with a picture of the cast from their prom in 2006. "Millennials are healing with all these reunions," commented one fan as another shared that the "thought of introducing my 14-year-old to these icons is too much".

"THIS IS MY SUPERBOWL," quipped another fan, while Talen and Dieter both commented, with Dieter writing: "Oh boy. See you soon. (He says as he sprints to the gym, or rather to find one)."

"Get in. We’re going streaking," Stephen commented on Dieter's post, while Stephen's own post included pictures from the early 2000s of the group of friends, and many comments referencing Kristin's call to his job at Surf N Sport.

© Laguna Beach Lauren (second right) and the cast of Laguna Beach at their 2004 prom

The show became popular for the live triangle between Lauren, Stephen, and Kristin, as well as Kristin and Lauren's dislike for each other. However MTV was often criticized for exaggerating the girls' issues with each other and fabricating storylines.

"Laguna Beach wasn’t just a television series; it defined a generation of pop culture and paved the way for the reality genre as we know it," said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Roku Originals, Roku Media. "Reuniting this cast two decades later is a dream, and we are delighted to give streamers a front-row seat to the nostalgia."

Laguna Beach will return to Roku Channel in 2026

"When I first pitched the show to my bosses at MTV, never in a million years did I think we would find such a perfect group of real friends. The show not only changed my life and the cast’s lives, but the series meant so much to a generation of fans who’ve been waiting for this," said Liz Gateley, Series Creator. "To partner with Roku to reunite the cast and produce this special with Lauren, Stephen & Kristin as Executive Producers 20 years later is a dream."

© FilmMagic Kristin, Stephen, Lauren and other castmembers of MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County

Laguna Beach aired on MTV from September 28, 2004, until November 15, 2006, and focused on the lives of a group of friends at the local high school, led by seniors Lauren, Lo, Stephen, Morgan, Trey, Christina, and juniors Kristin and Talan. The series was a cultural hit, and it turned the high schoolers into reality stars, with Lauren going on to have her own, perhaps even more successful, show called The Hills after she moved to Los Angeles.

The Hills aired for six seasons on MTV from May 31, 2006, until July 13, 2010 and followed Lauren as she pursued a career in the fashion industry alongside new friends Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Lo, and Spencer Pratt. Whitney left at the end of season three and had her own four-year spin-off set in New York called The City.

© Getty Images for Maie Wines Lauren and Hannah Skvarla, co-founders of The Little Market, in 2022

Lauren lives a quieter life these days as a mom, wife, and businesswoman. She founded the fashion lines LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown, and has her own line with Kohls. She co-founded the fair trade online store The Little Market, and has published nine books, including L.A. Candy and The Fame Game trilogies.

She married Something Corporate guitarist William Tell on September 13, 2014, and they are parents to two sons, Liam, eight, and five-year-old Charlie. Rarely on social media, Lauren is known for her once-yearly post-summer post, which gives fans a brief glimpse into her life.