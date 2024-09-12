Katy Perry's VMAs speech gets unexpected reaction out of Taylor Swift — see here

The UBS Arena was lit up by the sounds of some of the 21st century's biggest classics and soon-to-be ones at the MTV Video Music Awards, including a medley from none other than Katy Perry.

The 39-year-old songstress brought out a laundry list of some of her biggest hits (including "Dark Horse," "Teenage Dream," and "Firework," to name a few), plus her newest offerings "Lifetimes" and "I'm His, He's Mine" with Doechii for her Video Vanguard award performance.

She received the coveted video icon honor from her fiancée Orlando Bloom (who she then proceeded to plant a big one on when accepting, which you can watch below...), and delivered a powerful speech.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry make out live on stage at VMAs

Audience reactions from the show captured some of the other biggest stars' responses to Katy's passionate words about doing what you were born to do, staying off social media, and her love for the LGBTQ+ community, adding: "Who I recognize I would not be here without."

At one point, she thanks them for proving that you "can be both kind and [expletive]" which definitely got a response out of her former rival and now good friend Taylor Swift.

A video captured from inside the stadium and shared on social media by Bustle sees Taylor stop clapping momentarily to put her hand on her mouth and look at her seat partner Jack Antonoff, who then points at her while she enthusiastically nods in approval.

Also in her speech, she said: "Thank you so much to MTV for believing in my weirdness from day one and for helping artists extend their worlds beyond a song. There are so many things that have to align to have a long and successful career as an artist."

"There are no decade-long accidents," she defiantly continued, thanking the people around her as well. "My parents and my family, the deepest roots I know. We don't always agree, but what a lesson that those disagreements can still be full of love."

© Getty Images Katy accepts the MTV Video Vanguard award

She also shouted out MySpace, the Warped Tour, and her beloved KatyCats (the name for her fanbase) "who stood by me for a lifetime."

"Thank you to Orlando, who keeps me grounded, celebrated, and doing the dishes. And lastly, for my Daisy, the only flowers I'll ever need." Katy also shouted out the younger artists "operating with confidence, agency, vulnerability and authenticity."

© Getty Images The singer performed a medley of several of her biggest hits and her newest releases

"I learned how to block out all of the noise that every single artist in this industry has to constantly fight against, especially women. I just want to say with my whole heart, do whatever it takes to stay true to yourself and true to your art. Turn off social media. Safeguard your mental health. Pause. Touch grass. And do what you were born to do, just like I was born to do this."

Taylor, meanwhile, had a big night as well, walking away with a few moon men, including the coveted Video of the Year prize for her video "Fortnight" with Post Malone.

© Getty Images Taylor also won Video of the Year at the end of the night

During her speech, she also shouted out someone sweet — her boyfriend Travis Kelce, recalling him cheering her on during the making of the video and saying: "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic."