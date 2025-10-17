Chris Hemsworth is his handsome dad's double in first look at A Road Trip to Remember

The apple didn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Chris Hemsworth and his father, Craig. The Thor actor shared the trailer for his new documentary, A Road Trip to Remember, on Instagram on Friday, and fans were blown away by the resemblance between him and his dad. The father-son duo took a road trip across Australia revisiting old memories for the upcoming documentary as Chris helped Craig who has been diagnosed with Alzheimers.

In the trailer, Chris said: "My dad and I are going on a road trip, back into our past. He has early-stage Alzheimer’s. I wanna do everything I can to help him. Turns out, this experience could help fight the disease." He shared some of his favorite photos and fans thought they were seeing double. "My goodness your dad as a younger man. I thought that was you," wrote one, while others mirrored the statement.

© Getty Images Chris and his dad embarked on the project together

© Chris Hemsworth/Instagram One of Chris' favorite photos with his dad

The trailer brought many of his social media followers to tears, with sentimental moments, such as when they visit their old family home in the Northern Territory of Australia.

Chris captioned his post: "My Dad and I had always spoken about taking a trip back to the Northern Territory, where our family had lived years ago, but we had never been able to set aside the time to actually do it. More recently the idea of taking that road trip reemerged with more pressing importance. The result was a more profound, more moving, and more surprising journey than I ever anticipated."

© Getty Images Chris and Elsa with their twin boys

A Road Trip to Remember will premiere on National Geographic on November 23, 2025 and will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu from November 24.