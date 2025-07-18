Chris Hemsworth's lookalike sons steal the show in rare appearance

Chris Hemsworth was a proud father as he walked alongside his sons Tristan and Sasha at the London premiere of his series Limitless: Live Better Now, with the 11-year-old twins looking so much like their famous dad.

The boys looked smart in their outfits, with one in a black tuxedo and the other in a more casual suit, both adding sneakers to complete their look.

Family reunion

© Getty Images Chris was joined by his twin sons and his wife Elsa

Chris' wife Elsa Pataky looked stunning as she accompanied her family, sporting a sparkling silver mesh minidress with matching heels, her blonde hair tied back into a chic ponytail.

The Thor star opted for a blue suit jacket over a white shirt and blue button-up, adding matching blue trousers and white sneakers.

Also in attendance at the special event was his brother Liam Hemsworth, who brought his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks along for the family reunion.

© Getty Images Chris' brother and parents came to support

Chris and Liam's parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, joined in the fun as the father of three walked them down the red carpet.

His 13-year-old daughter India Rose was not photographed at the event, while her brothers stole the spotlight with their adorable appearance.

A quiet life

© WireImage The couple chose to move their family to Australia

The Hemsworth family reside in Byron Bay, Australia, and lives a quiet life away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood.

Speaking about the monumental decision to move from LA to Down Under, where Chris grew up, he explained that they had the best of both worlds with their situation.

"There was a period when I had to be there [in LA], just purely to be knocking on doors and going to auditions and meetings," he told The Father Hood. "But when I'd got my foot in the door and I didn't need to be there every day, we very quickly made the decision to come back home."

© Instagram They enjoy a quiet life in Byron Bay

"And my wife being from Spain, loves Australia obviously, [so] it wasn't much of a conversation," he continued. "Maybe that will change down the road, but presently we have the luxury to travel back and forth."

He added that his children enjoyed their outdoor lifestyle in the beautiful beachside town.

"That's always been the dream for me, to work around the world, but still call Australia home and come back and have my kids grow up there, in particular on the beaches in Northern New South Wales where we are now," he explained. "They're having a lot more fun in Australia than they were in the States, I can tell you that."

Limitless

© Kevin Winter The first season dropped in 2022

Chris' Limitless documentary in 2022 explored his mission to live better and longer, after discovering he had a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease.

The progressive brain disorder slowly erodes a person's memory and cognitive skills, and is the most common form of dementia.

The show's second season sees the 41-year-old taking his adventures to even greater heights, like climbing the Swiss Alps, training with the South Korean Special Forces and playing the drums at an Ed Sheeran concert.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ The dad of three joined his pal Ed Sheeran on stage for the new season

"Making this series has been a life-changing journey," he revealed. "I've discovered so much about my own health, resilience and what it really means to live well."

"I hope this next chapter inspires audiences to step outside their comfort zones and embrace challenges, because the impact it's had on my life has been truly profound," he concluded.

