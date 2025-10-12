Joanna and Chip Gaines' youngest son Crew makes scene-stealing appearance on TV set in LA

Joanna and Chip Gaines have been married since 2003 and share five children together, who they have raised in Waco, Texas. The HGTV stars found fame from their popular show, Fixer Upper, and often share glimpses into their life at home on social media. Most recently, the couple appeared on Shark Tank as the show's first ever guest shark couple.

They paid a trip to the ABC studios in LA at the start of October, where they were also joined by their youngest son Crew, seven, who featured in backstage footage during his parents' time on set. Crew looked like he was having the time of his life in the candid clip, which saw the seven-year-old run around the set with delight. In another clip, he was seen holding his mom's hand as she prepared for her big TV moment.

WATCH: Joanna and Chip Gaines' son Crew joins parents backstage on Shark Tank

The couple - with Crew by their side - cheered each other on ahead of the show. "Happy Shark Tank, Jo," Chip said, as Jo replied: "Happy Shark Tank! Let's go make some deals." Joanna and Chip invested in several businesses during their appearance, which aired on October 9. One of these deals included a partnership with Barbara Corcoran for Repaint Studios.

Joanna and Chip have had an eventful year, having recently said goodbye to their oldest daughter Ella, who flew the nest to attend college at the end of summer. Joanna opened up about her daughter's new life away from home during an appearance on the Today Show, shortly after she left, telling the anchors that the teenager had big plans when it came to decorating her room.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip Gaines' son Crew featured in the Shark Tank studios

© Instagram Crew with his mom Joanna ahead of her big TV appearance

She said: "She's very into design and has her own unique style. So I stepped back and I let her do the whole thing. It was what she wanted." She also admitted that Ella's departure was still so "raw" because it hit her a little differently than when her firstborn, son Drake, left home a few years prior.

The doting mom-of-five said: "I have my oldest son who is now a junior in college, I'm getting the hang of it. Every time he leaves it's not as hard. "But them my second daughter Ella, she left this weekend so it's still raw. Like 'oh god help me'. It feels different because she went further and she's my girl. I thought 'Oh, I have this down with Drake.' But it's totally different."

© Photo: Instagram Joanna and Chip Gaines' children at home in Waco

© WireImage Joanna and Chip have been married since 2003

During the interview, the star also gave an update on how her husband was coping at home back in Texas while she was in NYC for work. "Chip is doing good. He dropped the kids off this morning and sent me a little picture," she said. Along with Drake and Ella, Joanna and Chip are also parents to Duke, 17, Emmie, 15, and Crew, seven.