Strictly judges left divided as third celebrity exits the competition: 'It's been a great ride'

Responding to Chris's kind words, Nadiya said she'd enjoyed the "wonderful weeks" with her partner, adding that she'd seen the qualities that had made him such a great England rugby captain.

She continued: "To watch you (go) from a non-dancer and non-performer (to then) blossom, improve and develop. On Friday night, when we were here rehearsing, you told me that you couldn't wait to perform on Saturday and that's the best confirmation that you have got that feeling and that love for dance – and that means the world.

"Sometimes on this show you win by getting a glitterball, but I feel this year I won just by getting you as my partner. So, thank you so much."