Strictly judges left divided as third celebrity exits the competition: 'It's been a great ride'

Strictly Come Dancing judges were left divided during Sunday night’s results show, which ultimately saw former England rugby player Chris Robshaw become the third celebrity to exit the competition. Chris, 39, and his professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova faced the dance-off against EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, 46, and her partner Julian Caillon. Both couples battled it out by performing their routines for a second time – Chris and Nadiya reprised their salsa to 'Maria' by Ricky Martin, while Balvinder and Julian danced their paso doble to 'Diablo Rojo' by Rodrigo y Gabriela. This wasn't the first dance-off for either Chris or Balvinder, as both had already landed in the bottom two earlier in the series.
A split vote
After both couples performed their routines for a second time, the judges were split down the middle over who deserved another week on the ballroom floor. Motsi Mabuse voted to save Balvinder, while Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke chose to keep Chris. That left Craig Revel Horwood with the deciding vote – and he opted to save Balvinder.
Chris's final words
Reflecting on his time on the show, Chris said: "I've loved it, I've had an amazing partner, for me, coming onto this journey, I had no confidence. To be told I had world class qualities on the dancefloor today, even though we have to go home, that's amazing to hear so thank you very much. It's given me such confidence."
He continued: "To my partner Nadiya, I'm sorry. But it's been an amazing journey, she's been a brilliant teacher, I've developed so much, and it's been a great ride – so thank you."
Nadiya's wonderful weeks with Chris
Responding to Chris's kind words, Nadiya said she'd enjoyed the "wonderful weeks" with her partner, adding that she'd seen the qualities that had made him such a great England rugby captain.
She continued: "To watch you (go) from a non-dancer and non-performer (to then) blossom, improve and develop. On Friday night, when we were here rehearsing, you told me that you couldn't wait to perform on Saturday and that's the best confirmation that you have got that feeling and that love for dance – and that means the world.
"Sometimes on this show you win by getting a glitterball, but I feel this year I won just by getting you as my partner. So, thank you so much."
Elsewhere on Sunday's results show, Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock performed her single, Been A Minute, which was accompanied by a lovely routine by Strictly's professional dancers Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk, Nancy Xu, Jowita Przystal, Gorka Marquez and Neil Jones.
Viewers were also treated to a first-look trailer for Icons Week, which showed each contestant lip syncing to a quote from the musical icon they'll be performing as next weekend.
The remaining 12 couples will take to the dancefloor for Icons Week when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 25 October at 6.20pm, with the results show on Sunday 26 October at 7.15pm.