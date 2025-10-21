Dianne Buswell responds to Strictly 'conspiracy' after partner forced to quit show

Strictly's Dianne Buswell has hit back at internet trolls after a bizarre conspiracy emerged off the back of news that her partner, Stefan Dennis, would be withdrawing from the show. Stefan, who is best known for portraying Paul Robinson on Neighbours, was forced to quit this year's competition after just four weeks when he sustained a significant calf injury. In a statement, the actor said he was "devastated" to be leaving the show so soon. "This morning, I woke up to the most disappointing day of my time in my Strictly journey," he wrote.

"Just when I had finally gained the confidence to do well with my dancing in the competition and achieve more great dances along the way, I was told that on Saturday I had torn my calf so significantly that I am now forced to withdraw from the show. I can't tell you how devastated I am to have to leave so prematurely especially as there has been, and still is, so much love and support from everyone for both Dianne (Buswell) and myself."

Shortly after the news was announced, Dianne was then forced to take to her Instagram stories to address fans who theorised Stefan's departure was planned due to the dancer's pregnancy. "I sound like a broken record but I'm seeing a bit of this floating around again," the dancer wrote in response to a comment. "I know people say ignore it but actually why should I?"

"I will speak up... I would love nothing more than to keep dancing this week next week the week after that so on and so forth. In fact, I have more energy this year than I did this time last year. Please respect Stefan who is extremely gutted to not be able to dance and stop presuming this was a set up! Because believe me we would if we could."

Dianne's baby news

In September, Dianne announced that she and her boyfriend, Joe Sugg were expecting a baby. The happy news was revealed in a clip posted to Joe's Instagram account, set to Elton John's classic Tiny Dancer, Dianne and Joe are seen painting a picture of themselves alongside a stick-figure child. Joe even gave fans a gender reveal, commenting on the post: "Our little baby boy. We cannot wait to meet you."

© Getty Images for Sky Dianne and Joe announced they were expecting a baby in September

Dianne and Joe first met on the dancefloor when they were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. They went public with their relationship later that year and moved in together in 2019. The couple reached further milestones after that, buying their first house together in 2021 and later upgrading to a stunning home near Joe's sister, Zoe Sugg, in Brighton in 2023.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Dianne and Joe fell in love after being paired on Strictly

Dianne has previously been forced to respond to comments about her competing in this year's Strictly competition while pregnant. One critic wrote: "I don't want to see her dance being pregnant, it's already feeling uncomfortable and she's only starting to show. It's really not appropriate." Dianne, who is paired with Neighbours icon Stefan Dennis, quickly shared the comment on her Instagram stories and wrote: "I can't believe in 2025 things like this are still being said."

© BBC/Guy Levy Stefan was forced to pull out of the competition after sustaining a strenuous injury to his calf

Stefan's 'significant' injury

Stefan's decision to leave the competition comes just a week after he was forced to miss Movie Week due to an unexplained misadventure. Announcing the news, the official Instagram account for Strictly Come Dancing shared a post which read: "Due to illness over the past few days, Stefan Dennis has been advised by doctors to rest, and as a result, he will not dance this weekend. In line with the rules of Strictly, Stefan and Dianne will receive a bye through to next week when they will hopefully be allowed to dance again."

© Getty Images Stefan is best known for playing Paul Robinson in Australian TV soap opera 'Neighbours'

Despite being devastated over his early curtain call on Strictly, Stefan was all smiles alongside Dianne at the Pride of Britain awards on Monday. Dianne posted a carousel of pictures to her Instagram from the evening, including one of her and the soap veteran beaming on the red carpet. "Last night at the Pride of Britain awards. Stefo and I were sat there and we both turned to each other and said it really puts things into perspective. These incredible humans are true heroes," the dancer wrote in the caption.