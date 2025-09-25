Pregnant Dianne Buswell forced to respond to 'uncomfortable' Strictly comments

Dianne Buswell has called out a troll on her Instagram who complained about her participating in this year's Strictly contest while pregnant. The dancer, 36, made Strictly history by being the first professional to perform during pregnancy after announcing the happy news with her boyfriend, Joe Sugg. While the support for Dianne has been overwhelming, a small minority of trolls have taken to social media to complain. One critic wrote: "I don't want to see her dance being pregnant, it's already feeling uncomfortable and she's only starting to show. It's really not appropriate." Dianne, who is paired with Neighbours icon Stefan Dennis, quickly shared the comment on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "I can't believe in 2025 things like this are still being said."

Friends and fans came out in droves to support the dancer, with one friend writing: "Saw @diannebuswell's story and just had to say something. Her dancing pregnant in Strictly this year is nothing short of beautiful and magical. Women's bodies are INCREDIBLE and I don't actually think people realise that." Dianne reposted the story to her own Instagram with a series of heart emojis.

Dianne and Joe's baby joy

It comes after Dianne and Joe revealed the news that they're expecting their first child together. In a clip posted on to Instagram, set to Elton John's classic Tiny Dancer, Dianne and Joe are seen painting a picture of themselves alongside a stick-figure child. Joe even gave fans a gender reveal, commenting on the post: "Our little baby boy. We cannot wait to meet you."

Though the couple's due date is not yet known, Joe shared the picture of the first outfit that he and Dianne have bought for their little boy on the way. The 34-year-old posted a picture of a tiny knitted grey onesie that came with the most adorable bunny hat, which has fans speculating the couple could be hinting that their baby boy may arrive around Easter in April 2026.

© BAFTA via Getty Images Dianne and Joe are expecting their first baby together

Dianne commented on the post, writing: "The little bunny suit [eye with one tear emoji]," while the couple's fans and followers were in love with the outfit. One commented: "Omg the little man's first outfit! He'll look so cute," while a second penned: "Great pics but omg that outfit I can't [heart eyes emoji]."