Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg reveal baby's 'adorable' 1st outfit - and hint at due date

Fans of Strictly professional dancer, Dianne Buswell, and her boyfriend, Joe Sugg, were sent into a complete frenzy on Sunday, when the couple, who met on the competition show, announced that they are expecting their first baby, just one week before the new season kicks off. However, Joe has shared even more insight into their upcoming parenthood with the couple's followers. Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday night, he posted a carousel of photos from the last couple of months, but the final photograph in his series had his fans obsessed.

Among many others, the 34-year-old shared the picture of the first outfit that he and Dianne have bought for their little boy on the way, and it's the cutest thing we've ever seen. The tiny knitted grey onesie came with the most adorable bunny hat, which left us wondering: could they be hinting that their baby boy may arrive around Easter in April 2026? Regardless of when he's born, he'll have his costume sorted!

Dianne commented on the post, writing: "The little bunny suit [eye with one tear emoji]," while the couple's fans and followers were in love with the outfit. One commented: "Omg the little man's first outfit! He'll look so cute," while a second penned: "Great pics but omg that outfit I can't [heart eyes emoji]."

Dianne and Joe's baby joy

On Sunday, the pair posted a clip to Instagram, with Elton John's classic Tiny Dancer playing in the background, that showed them painting a picture of themselves alongside a stick-figure child. Revealing the incoming baby's gender, they captioned the post: "Our little baby boy. We cannot wait to meet you."

Dianne and Joe have not yet revealed any details about the baby's due date, but fans and friends have been flooding their comment section with congratulations and excitement for the couple's incredible new chapter, especially considering that the Australian professional will still be dancing in the upcoming season of the hit BBC series!

Fellow dancer Amy Dowden, commented: "Still screaming, dancing and celebrating! So so happy for you both! Magical Auntie Ames can't wait xxxx", while radio presenter Zoe Ball wrote: "Oh my my, this just melted my heart completely. Congratulations, you gorgeous ones."