Watch moment Virginia Giuffre's family deliver emotional message to Royal Family live on air

Virginia Giuffre's family delivered an emotional message to the royal family on Tuesday morning after appearing on ITV's This Morning to raise awareness of her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, which is out today. Appearing via video link with hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, Virginia's brother, Sky Roberts, and his wife, Amanda, explained how they wanted to continue the fight for justice for Virginia – who was the most prominent accuser of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and who claimed to have had three sexual encounters with Prince Andrew. The book's release comes just days after Prince Andrew – who "vigorously denies" the allegations against him – renounced his titles and honours, including the Duke of York.

© AFP via Getty Images Nobody's Girl - A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice by Virginia Roberts Giuffre

"If you could say anything to the royal family here, what would you say to them?" Cat asked the couple. Amanda replied: "I would say you have an opportunity to promote change. You have an opportunity to say that you'll be a royal family who protects the innocent no matter who is implicated, that you'll stand on the right thing.

"And you have an opportunity to do that," she continued. "You have an opportunity for your people to trust you, and for other governments and other worlds to trust you, and we're hoping that you're going to do the right thing. I think it's been far too long. Our sister has waited far too long for that acknowledgement and that justice, and we would hope that we can trust you to do that."