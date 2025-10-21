Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter accuses family of 'blackmail' after Trump pardon

Months after Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by President Trump, their estranged daughter Lindsie Landsman will allege that she has been "threatened into silence, blamed for actions she didn’t take, and blackmailed by members of her own family," on two podcasts, according to Deadline. Lindsie, who hosts the podcast Coffee Convos with former Teen Mom star Kaitlyn Lowry, will appear on The Southern Tea on October 22, with a second episode airing on Coffee Convos on October 23. A third episode will be available exclusively on Patreon on October 24, before the full audio of part three is released on October 2.

"I never had any intention of doing this. The Lifetime documentary of my family came out… and a lot of the things that were aired were inaccurate depictions of what has transpired," said Lindsie, who recently changed her name to her longtime partner's last name, leading to speculation that they had married.

Lifetime’s The Chrisleys: Back to Reality was released in September and followed the pair after they were pardoned by President Trump and returned home from prison. It also highlighted the rift inside the family, as Savannah shared that during her parents' trials, "the prosecutors read the letter Lindsie wrote to the FBI" and claimed that they are "no longer family." Chase added: "If your blood will screw you over, then a stranger definitely will."

After her father's indictment, Lindsie contacted Georgia’s Department of Revenue and the FBI, asking for a restraining order against him and alleging that her father had been attempting to exploit her. She previously claimed that Todd had threatened to leak a sex tape of her if she didn’t lie for him in court.

Lindsie appeared in five seasons of USA Network’s hit reality series Chrisley Knows Best, which followed Todd, a self-made millionaire and real estate mogul who had dreams of opening a department store. However, the show shifted to his family life at home with his wife, Julie and their many children, including Lindsie, Savannah, Kyle, Chase and their granddaughter, Chloe.

The podcasts will reportedly include legal letters, emails, and filings that have never been made public before, all of which Lindsie alleges support her claims.

© Variety via Getty Images Lindsie and Kaitlyn host the Coffee Convos podcast together

Despite painting a picture-perfect life of a family with immense wealth and OTT spending habits - Todd once boasted on his show that they spend $300,000 on clothing a year - behind the scenes it was very different, with Todd filing for bankruptcy in 2012, citing $49.5 million in debt. A judge granted him relief and erased $20 million of his debt.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Julie, Faye Chrisley, Savannah, Todd and Lindsie in a 2019 episode of Chrisley Knows Best

But in August 2019 when Todd and Julie were forced to deny charges of tax evasion and bank fraud, with the government claiming the Chrisleys had exaggerated their earnings to banks and borrowed more than $30 million, a sum they could not pay back. The prosecution argued that the couple hid millions of dollars of income from the IRS and they didn't file taxes between the years of 2013 and 2016.

They were found guilty, and in November 2022, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars and 16 months of probation. Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison and also 16 months of probation.

© Getty Images Lindsie is now estranged from her family

They had their time reduced in September 2023. Todd's release was moved to January 22, 2033, two years earlier than the original 2035 release, while Julie, who was serving time in FMC Lexington in Kentucky, was set to be released on October 19, 2028.

In May 2025, President Trump pardoned the pair, sharing in a statement that they had been "given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing". Savannah has been a vocal Trump supporter and gave a speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention. She complained that the case against her parents was politically motivated however they were indicted in 2019 under a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney, Byung J. BJay Pak.