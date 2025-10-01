DWTS episode 3 recap: Why the star sent home this week was 'pissed' to be eliminated

Dancing with the Stars aimed for viral TikTok moments Tuesday night in the third episode of the season, and delivered with a Sabrina Carpenter cameo, a revelation that one of this year's contestants is friends with Justin Bieber and one more celebrity elimination as Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui danced for the last time in the DWTS ballroom. With a stunned and disappointed look on her face, Lauren had a choice answer to co-host Julianne Hough's post-elimination question about how she was feeling: "Pissed," Lauren responded with a smile.

The audience sounded similarly stunned that the performer who, just last week, was told by judges that her stage presence was a major weapon in this competition. Turning to her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong, she added: "Honestly, I'm so grateful to have had you as a partner. Thank you so much." Lauren is slated to appear on the Dancing With The Stars Official Podcast this Thursday to reflect further on her short-lived time in the competition.

DWTS has leaned on the virality potential of TikTok to garner publicity with behind-the-scenes videos over the past few seasons. On Tuesday, they banked on it being buzz-y enough to warrant bringing the social platform to primetime. Week 3 of DWTS brought TikTok Night, an entire episode dedicated to TikTok-viral songs and dances, including a few dances from TikTok-famous cast members (and some alums, hello Charli D'Amelio!).

Last week's One-Hit Wonders Night brought the first two eliminations of the season: NBA album Baron Davis, who fans lamented was sent home too early, and actor Corey Feldman, whose quick exit following his elimination garnered some buzz about potential drama or hard feelings. Who were the winners and losers this week? Here's how each star performed in episode 3.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck and pro Jan Ravnik

Dance: Cha Cha to "She's a Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked)"

© Disney Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik perform on DWTS

As one of this season's resident TikTok stars (with a cool 1.2 million followers), Jen Affleck chose to dance to the song that made her viral "right after giving birth and the internet went nuts," as Jen put it. Stepping onto the dance floor in a hospital gown and a faux pregnant belly, Jen further leaned into the viral moment by sampling Love Island USA's famous "I'm a mommy... mamacita?" moment from earlier this summer before tearing away the gown to reveal her gold-tassled dance fit. Judges offered some technical critiques but overall remain impressed by Jen's efforts. "It really is so impressive," Carrie Ann said. "I still can't believe that you're doing this so soon after your pregnancy."

Score: 19/30 (Carrie Ann: 7, Derek: 6, Bruno: 6)

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui and pro Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Cha Cha to "Work From Home" by Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign

© Disney Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong on DWTS

What better viral song for a former Fifth Harmony singer to dance to than... a song by Fifth Harmony? (Even better: doing the performance with the rest of the Fifth Harmony members in attendance.) Lauren recalled doing the girl group's choreography for years, but notes how different the hip action in the cha cha is from the pop show dancing she's used to. Entering the stage via forklift, backed by a group of construction workers (how Village People!) Lauren indeed brought the hip action — judges repeatedly highlighted they love the way she moves, but want more. "I want to see a lot more pop in your step," Carrie Ann said. "I want more dynamics, because I think you have it in you."

Score: 18/30 (Carrie Ann: 6, Derek: 6, Bruno: 6)

Actress Danielle Fishel and pro Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Foxtrot to "Manchild" by Sabrina Carpenter

© Disney Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov perform on DWTS

Danielle Fishel has been pals with singer Sabrina Carpenter for more than a decade after the two starred together on Girl Meets World. "I consider her to be a daughter to me," Danielle said, dedicating her performance to Sabrina. And Sabrina in turn, had a message for her former co-star in a video message sent in to the show. "Ok Danielle, so I just found out you're dancing to 'Manchild' this week. I'm so excited to see your dance and I can't wait to try to recreate it and fail miserably. I'm just so proud of you and I love you so much." Doing "much better" after a hamstring injury last week, Danielle performed a graceful and impactful foxtrot. Bruno and Carrie Ann complimented Danielle's ability to be a "good student" when it comes to dance, and loved the way she and Pasha incorporated TikTok dance without distracting from the actual dance style. "There's a simplicity and a grace when you dance that's so appealing," Derek said.

Score: 21/30 (Carrie Ann: 7, Derek: 7, Bruno: 7)

Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles and pro Ezra Sosa

Dance: Tango to "Anxiety" by Doechii

© Disney Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa perform on DWTS

Jordan Chiles has experienced her fair dose of anxiety, especially competing as a teen on a global stage. She channeled that anxiety into "artistry," as Derek later said, in a dark, creeping tango that left her crying and the judges applauding one of the most improved dancers of the season so far. "That was really hard," Jordan said through tears. "As an athlete, I don't think a lot of people understand what we actually go through. Being able to express it in a dance I finally feel relieved and like that's something I was finally able to let go."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 8, Derek: 8, Bruno: 8; Total: 24/30

The Traitors winner Dylan Efron and pro Danielle Karagach

Dance: Foxtrot to "Yukon" by Justin Bieber

© Disney Dylan Efron and Danielle Karagach perform on DWTS

Dylan Efron is friends with Justin Bieber — who knew? The reality star opened up about what it meant to perform to his buddy's song, though our wishes for a video message from the Biebs went unanswered. "I love Justin," Dylan said. "What makes me respect Justin so much is that he makes people feel comfortable being vulnerable. And my experience being on this show, it's a vulnerable moment for me. He's not perfect, but he's trying to be better every day." After a few fun, high-energy dances in prior weeks, Dylan brought a slow, sexy performance this round, showcasing some range that brought Bruno to dub the performance "Fifty Shades of Foxtrot." "I'm actually having a hard time scoring this," Carrie Ann admitted. She highlighted the two classes of contestants: beginners and more seasoned dancers. ""You're in the beginner group, but you're really learning the technique, and that's really the key to winning this season."

Score: 23/30 (Carrie Ann: 7, Derek: 8, Bruno: 8)

The Parent Trap actress Elaine Hendrix and pro Alan Bersten

Dance: Tango to "Gnarly" by Katseye

© Disney Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten perform on DWTS

We've already gotten one nod to Elaine Hendrix's villainous character from The Parent Trap, but Elaine channeled the character's unapologetic, badass energy that has made Meredith Blake a surprise icon on TikTok in the past few years. "Hashtag Justice for Meredith Blake," Elaine said. "Thank you, Millennials." Judges loved the power in her plaid-clad, confident tango, but want to see Elaine trusting and working together with her partner more. "You're strong, you deliver, you're sharp," Bruno added.

Score: 21/30 (Carrie Ann: 7, Derek: 7, Bruno: 7)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas

Dance: Samba to "Shake Ya Ass (Radio Edit)" by Mystikal

© Disney Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas perform on DWTS

Like Jen, Whitney channeled one of her first big, viral videos: one of her dancing in pajamas, with more than 35 million views. "I never thought that me making these dancing videos would lead me to where I am today," Whitney said. We're not sure that "shaking ya ass" is a regulated samba move, but the Mormon Wives reality star delivered a "mesmerizing" dance that had judges gushing over Whitney's ability to deliver an entertaining performance. "You never wobbled once, you were on fire," Carrie Ann said. "You ate that dance up. You were in control."

Score: 24/30 (Carrie Ann: 8, Derek: 8, Bruno: 8)

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and pro Rylee Arnold

Dance: Jazz to "like JENNIE" by JENNIE

© Disney Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold on DWTS

The biggest TikTok video Scott has ever posted was a surprise dance he performed for his husband at their wedding to a medley of songs by BLACKPINK. So it only made sense to channel a viral song by BLACKPINK member JENNIE'. "Growing up, I didn't know if I'd ever come out or if I'd find love," Scott said. "That stems form having to hide who I was. So my goal tonight is to bring that love I felt in that wedding dance to the ballroom." Full of attitude and not afraid of taking up space (the judges' main critique last week), Scott was able to deliver a fire-y performance above and beyond what the judges had expected. "You are the king of TikTok Night," Carrie Ann said. "You are in your element."

Score: 22/30 (Carrie Ann: 8, Derek: 7, Bruno: 7)

Hilaria Baldwin and pro Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Samba to "Shake It To The Max (Fly) [Remix]" by Moliy, Silent Add, Skillibeng & Shenseea

Hilaria Baldwin is admittedly late to the TikTok game, but she's no stranger to going viral — in an interview going off on her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, for interrupting her. "Of course, Alec loved this moment," Hilaria said. And her husband was in attendance again this week, sitting front row surrounded by their children. After being the final couple marked safe last week, Hilaria delivered a "pure, classic Samba," according to Bruno, that placed her "technically" in a league of her own," Derek added, calling her samba rolls "the most beautiful" ones he had ever seen on the show. "Len would have loved that samba," Carrie Ann said. "I can feel his presence."

Score: 22/30 (Carrie Ann: 7, Derek: 8, Bruno: 7)

Comedian Andy Richter and pro Emma Slater

Dance: Foxtrot to "Northern Attitude" by Noah Kahan and Hozier

"I'm so relieved," Andy said of surviving another week on the show. "I've been making television for a long time, but I've never felt this loved. It's just like a giant Valentine dropping from the sky." He's not ready to go home, and without the camp-y humor of last week's dance to carry him, Andy had to rely on good old earnestness. And while he may not be the most technical, he's quickly becoming a fan favorite. Judges repeatedly said Andy's dance journey perfectly encompasses what DWTS is all about. "You actually put much, much more content in the routine," Bruno said. "There was some faults there, don't get carried away. It still needs lots of work, but [you're making] little steps in the right direction."

Score: 18/30 (Carrie Ann: 6, Derek: 6, Bruno: 6)

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and pro Witney Carson

Dance: Salsa to "Million Dollar Baby" by Tommy Richman

© Disney Robert Irwin and Witney Carson on DWTS

While this season boasts a number of TikTok influencers, it's actually Robert who has the most followers out of anyone in the cast with a whopping 9.2 million. Prior to DWTS, a majority of Robert's TikTok account has been filled with animals, so he brought Witney to meet a real life crocodile before their performance. "My message is wildlife conservation," Robert said. "It's another avenue to help people reconnect with nature." We might need to reconnect with nature and touch some grass after Robert's mesmerizing salsa, full of energy, power, control and a ripping-the-shirt-off moment for good measure. "You're going to go far," Derek said, though he and Bruno noted that while the dance was incredible, it wasn't quite salsa-y enough for their liking. "Wonderful performance," Bruno said. "It was like the million dollar body ...you work to your strengths, but we cannot let people go on certain details. Great performance but the salsa wasn't quite there."

Score: 22/30 (Carrie Ann: 8, Derek: 7, Bruno: 7)

TikTok star Alix Earle and pro Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Quickstep to "Pop Muzik" by M / Robin Scott

© Disney Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

Performing first last week and rounding out the evening this time around, Alix Earle is the show's singular star known for her social media alone. She gained fame on TikTok with her "Get Ready With Me" videos, speaking directly to the camera while doing her hair and makeup and getting dressed before social events. "I never thought it would get to the level it is now," Alix said. "I've done the unimaginable. ... I'm feeling a lot of pressure, because people on TikTok are going to lose their minds when they see this dance." We can't speak for those online, but Alix's dance, beginning with a "Get Ready With Me" makeup chair moment and full of groovy, synchronized moves, had the entirety of the ballroom roaring with applause. Judges called her dancing "effortless," "fresh" and her best endeavor yet. "It was a sparkling performance," Bruno said. "You're a contender."

Score: 23/30 (Carrie Ann: 8, Derek: 7, Bruno: 8)