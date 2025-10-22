Meet jewelry mogul Kendra Scott, Shark Tank's returning guest shark

Kendra Scott is joining the sharks again tonight! The American fashion designer is returning to appear on ABC's Shark Tank. Kendra will join Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, and Kevin O'Leary on Wednesday, October 22nd. The designer is well suited to help the entrepreneurs pitching on the reality show. She is the founder and CEO of her own company and is one of only 16 women in the United States to carry the title of founder of a company valued at $1 billion.

This isn't the first time Kendra has appeared as a guest shark on Shark Tank. She was on the show in seasons 12, 14, and 16. While on the show in 2021, Kendra invested in Sienna Sauce, a hot sauce company founded by a 14-year-old named Tyla Simone Crayton, and in doublesoul, a sock company. Fans are excited to see what she bites at tonight.

Kendra is more than just a fashion designer and investor. HELLO! dug into the 51-year-old's life and found everything that you need to know ahead of her guest shark appearance on tonight's episode of Shark Tank.

© Getty Images Kendra founded her company in 2002 After designing her first collection with just $500, Kendra walked from store to store in Austin, Texas, selling her jewelry to local boutiques. Just three years after she founded Kendra Scott, LLC, her designs were chosen to accessorize Oscar de la Renta's spring 2006 runway show.

© Getty Images Kendra has been married three times The fashion designer was born Kendra Baumgartner, but took her first husband, John Scott's last name. Kendra and John married in 2000 and had two sons – Cade, 24, and Beck, 21. They divorced in 2006. Eight years later, she married Matt Davis. The couple welcomed a son, Grey, in 2013. Kendra and Matt divorced in 2020. The fashion designer married her third husband, Thomas Evans in 2022. The two are now separated.

© Getty Images She's engaged to musician, Zac Brown Zac Brown, 47, and Kendra got engaged in July 2025. While they didn't step out as a couple until May 2025 at the American Music Awards, it's clear they are very much in love. On July 31, Kendra wished the Grammy Award winning musician a happy birthday on Instagram, writing: "Happy Birthday to my future husband. I love doing life with you – side by side, hand in hand."