Heidi Klum and Lainey Wilson lead the best dressed on AMAs purple carpet

The American Music Awards, one of the industry's biggest nights, kicked off in Las Vegas on Monday night as our favorite A-listers arrived ahead of an incredible ceremony.

Kendrick Lamar leads with ten nominations, while Post Malone has nabbed eight, and Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey have seven each.

As celebrities like Heidi Klum and Lainey Wilson descended on the purple carpet, they put their best fashion foot forward with bold outfits that reflected the spirit of the night ahead, which was hosted by Jennifer Lopez.

All of the incredible outfits from the big night.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Heidi Klum The iconic model stole the show in a black dress with deep arm cutouts and a plunging neckline. The gown featured structured shoulders and a textured, ruffled train. She added knee-high leather boots and wore her blonde locks down in soft waves.



© Penske Media via Getty Images Lainey Wilson The country star wore a black pantsuit adorned with bright floral embroidery in all shades, and added a sheer black cape to complete the effect. Lainey donned a cowboy hat and drop earrings, and her blonde hair was worn in subtle waves past her shoulders.



© Penske Media via Getty Images Ciara Ciara embodied flapper chic with a modern twist in her beautiful silver dress, which featured a sweetheart-neckline corset embellished with hanging silver chains. She wore silver high heels and stacked silver jewelry on her wrists and around her neck. The singer's blonde hair was artfully tousled as it fell down her back.



© AFP via Getty Images Rebecca Black The "Friday" singer walked the purple carpet in a voluminous, textured wedding dress which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and draped sleeves. The hem fell to her knees, and she opted for white pointed heels to complete the look. Rebecca added a white veil with a lace trim, attached to a hat with 'R' embroidered on it.



© Getty Images Tiffany Haddish The comedienne sported a form-fitting floor-length gown in a shimmering light blue color, with a deep cowl neckline that showcased her athletic figure. The dress featured a hood that Tiffany delicately placed on her head, with her hair tied back into an updo. She wore a fine diamond necklace and an array of diamond rings to complete the look.



© Penske Media via Getty Images Nikki Glaser Nikki, who hosted the Golden Globes in January, arrived in a black form-fitting dress with a corset-like bodice and lacing that extended down to the hem. She added black pointed heels and wore delicate jewelry to round out the stunning outfit.



© Penske Media via Getty Images Reneé Rapp The Mean Girls star arrived in style in a black tailored coat-like gown with a deep neckline, a sultry leg slit and a waist-cinching belt. Reneé added black pointed heels and eye-catching silver earrings as she wore her blonde tresses down past her shoulders.



