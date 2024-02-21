Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran shares surprising secret to 35 year marriage with husband: exclusive

Barbara Corcoran is a familiar face on TV, with the American businesswoman giving her advice to many on Shark Tank.

She's incredibly down-to-earth, and has a huge heart too, which was more than apparent when she turned up to help spread some cheer for National Random Acts of Kindness Day on February 16.

Barbara stepped out in New York City to give away free cookies and hot chocolate to promote kindness at Chelsea's Crumbl's.

© Neilson Barnard Barbara Corcoran has been married to husband Bill Higgins for over three decades

HELLO! were lucky enough to talk to Barbara at the event, where she opened up about her own happiness, including the secret to her successful 35 year marriage to husband Bill Higgins.

"Surrounding myself with happy people. It's 90 per cent of the game, if you do that, you're happy in life," she replied when asked what makes her happy. And what has helped her marriage? "Oh easy, separate bedrooms," she replied, laughing.

© MICHAEL SIMON Barbara Corcoran attended Semrush and Crumbl`s National Random Acts of Kindness Day event in NYC

"No but really a more sincere thing to say, you really have to take your partner as they are and not hope through the marriage they're going to change. Because they never do," she added.

"You have to be satisfied! What you see is what you get."

© MICHAEL SIMON The star opened up about her life during the special NYC event

Barbara and Bill tied the knot in 1988, seven years after meeting. The pair are besotted with each other to this day, and are doting parents to two children - Tom and Kate.

Barbara is also stepmom to her husband's four oldest children.

The Shark Tank star was out in Chelsea on Friday to give away two cookies to everyone that stopped by.

© MICHAEL SIMON Barbara gave away two cookies to passers by, with the aim of them giving one away as an act of kindness

She said: "I'm promoting kindness in every form. And we’re doing it by way of being sponsored by Semrush and Crumbl and we're giving away two cookies to everyone - but they must give one away and they can only eat one."

Semrush - a leading software company that works to help businesses grow their online visibility, partnered with popular cooking company Crumbl for the day, in a bid to spread kindness across New York.

Together, they work to help combat the rising rent crisis for small businesses, by providing one with support and guidance in honor of Random Acts of Kindness Day.

© Christopher Willard Barbara is a fan favorite on Shark Tank

Barbara had her own advice for people wanting to succeed in starting a business too.

She told HELLO!: "A couple of things that are very important today. One is people spend too much time thinking about their business versus getting it out of the gate. You really don’t have to get it right you just have to get it going. And then when it's going, everything happens automatically. And the second thing is you're not even a business unless you got it online.

"If you’re not online people don’t even know you exist so you should have a good technology partner - like Semrush of course. But you should have a good technology partner to make sure you're found. If you're not found you don't exist."

