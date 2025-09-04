Shark Tanks' Barbara Corcoran, 76, flaunts bikini body after plastic surgery revelation

Barbara Corcoran is a force to be reckoned with in the Shark Tank, the boardroom and on the beach! The 76-year-old no-nonsense businesswoman celebrated the end of summer with a bikini selfie she shared on Instagram. Highlighting the difference between her attire on and after Labor Day, Barbara shared a snapshot of herself on the beach in a lime-green two-piece and then looking chic on the streets of New York in a coat and scarf. "This is what being a New Yorker feels like!" she wrote. "My heart says summer but my calendar says Fall." Her fans inundated her with praise for both her physique and her sense of style.

Barbara's post comes after she got candid about the lengths she goes to to look and feel her best. In June, she posted a photo of herself laughing on the couch, looking glam in a pristine, cream suit. Around her she had listed all the procedures she'd had done. These included a brow lift, three facelifts, an eye lift and a neck lift. In addition she has laser treatment once a year, her teeth professionally whitened, filler four times a year and her hair cut and colored every six weeks.

© Instagram Barbara wowed with both of her looks

Plastic surgery

She said: "Heard the cool kids were sharing their plastic surgery secrets," before adding the list for everyone to see. Barbara isn't done yet either. She told PageSix that she had big plans for when she turns 85. "I'm hoping to have a fourth one on my 85th birthday," she told the outlet, and admits she's up for "whatever I can sign up for."

Barbara wasn't coy about revealing her cosmetic procedures

More work?

Barbara is even considering changing up her body. "I'm thinking of enhancing my figure," she said, but admitted she's not sure about the multiple surgeries. "I would like to have a bigger chest, bigger hips, bigger butt." Despite her incredible success in the business world, Barbara is more interested in turning heads.

"I want to be not the kind of woman [who makes] people say, 'Wow, she’s great at business,' or 'Wow, she’s rich,'" she explained. "I want to be the kind of woman that walks by and a guy whistles and says, 'Wow, she’s hot.' That's what I’m after." Not that she's looking to get a new man. She's been married to her husband, Bill Higgins, for 40 years and still insists the secret to their successful marriage is separate bedrooms.