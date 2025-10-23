Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman confirm Strictly exit in shock announcement - see statement

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have announced they will be leaving Strictly Come Dancing after the current series ends. The pair announced the news on Instagram on Thursday and said in a joint statement that "now feels like the right time" for them to depart the BBC show. In a video, Tess said, "After 21 wonderful years on Strictly, we have decided that the time is right to step aside and pass over the baton."

"We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream. We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time. We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day. We will cry when we say the last 'keep dancing' but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza."

Tess reflected on her 21 "unforgettable" years as host of the show, which she described as like "having a third child" and a "second family". She also shared her experience of co-hosting the programme alongside Sir Bruce Forsyth for 11 seasons.

"After 21 unforgettable years, the time has come to say goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing," Tess began. "It's hard to put into words what this show has meant to me, so here goes...Strictly has been more than just a television programme. It's felt like having a third child, a second family, and a huge part of my life since that very first show back in 2004. I knew then it was something special, but I could never have imagined the magic it would bring. Strictly has always been about joy, celebration, and bringing people together — and I'm so proud to have played a small part in something that continues to mean so much to so many. From that very first series, I had the great honour of standing alongside the incomparable Sir Bruce Forsyth."

Tess continued: "Brucie set the tone for everything that Strictly became: warmth, wit, connection, and pure showbiz magic. I have always been in awe of our superbly talented professional dancers, our magnificent judges, and all the celebrities who have taken part. I absolutely adore our brilliant crew — every single member of the Strictly team who have worked so tirelessly to make this show what it is. You are the very best in the business - the kindest, most fun, most loyal, and definitely the hardest-working team in television. Thank you for the laughter, the friendship, and the countless memories over all these years. You've filled my heart in ways I'll never forget. I'll miss you all so much. And to you — the viewers at home - the biggest thank you of all. Thank you for welcoming us into your homes for over two decades."

The statement concluded: "Your love, loyalty, and unwavering support have meant the world. You've carried us through every series, and that has never, ever been taken for granted. You are the heart of this show, and I feel so lucky to have shared it with you. Being part of your weekend from September to Christmas for the past 21 years has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my career. To my beloved Claud - what an absolute joy and pleasure it has been sharing this adventure with you. You're one of a kind, and I'll treasure every giggle, every live show, and every backstage moment we've shared. I'm so grateful to have you as my friend for life.This isn't a goodbye to glitter, sequins, or Saturday night sparkle (I could never say goodbye to those!). Strictly will forever hold a special place in my heart - but it does feel like the right time to hand over the reins. With all my love and endless gratitude, Tess."

Claudia shared a separate statement on her Instagram page, saying it's "been a privilege" to be part of the show.

"It's very difficult to put into words exactly what Strictly has meant to me," began The Traitors host. "It's been the greatest relationship of my career. From working on It Takes Two in 2004 until now it has been my everything, the show I will be eternally grateful for. I will never forget Len Goodman trying to teach me what a cucaracha is (I still don't know) and the complete thrill and honour it was to work with Tess on the results show to cohosting on Saturday nights."

Claudia continued: "Strictly is a magical, glittery, fake tanned train and it's been a privilege to be a tiny part of it. The extraordinary talent of the dancers, the band, the hair and makeup and costume teams, the unbelievable production crew and creatives - all utterly amazing. I've always believed it’s best to leave a party before you’re fully ready to go and I know the new hosts will be magnificent, I look forward to watching them take Strictly to new heights. As for Tess - I'm so so lucky I got to stand next to you. You're funny, kind, whip smart and a true friend and I love you."

In their announcement, Tess and Claudia said that they felt the "time is right" to pass the baton on. "We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time," they said.

The BBC has yet to release a statement about the pair's departure.

Tess has been the face of Strictly since its very first episode back in 2004, hosting the show alongside Sir Bruce Forsyth for 11 seasons before his departure in 2014. Claudia joined the programme as Bruce's replacement the same year, meaning the pair have hosted the show together for 11 years.

Viewers shared their devastation in the comments section, with one person writing: "NOOOOOOO. The best presenting team on telly," while another added: "End of an amazing era! What a team!"