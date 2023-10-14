Strictly Come Dancing week four: Ellie Leach tears up after mishap

Jody and Jowita celebrate his birthday with a Salsa!
Happy Birthday Jody! For his birthday he appears to have given a shaved chest and a score of 19.
Incredible from Adam and Luba!
Adam and Luba received all 8s across the board for their STUNNING Waltz - how amazing was that?!
It's a 28 for Ellie and Vito!
It's a full house of sevens for Ellie and Vito, well done guys!
Ellie and Vito are up!
A fab performance from Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola are kicking us off, and although the judges liked it, there was some constructive criticism, but what will the scores say?!
James Jordan on last week...
If you fancy delving into where the pairings are at so far (maybe during a VT? I couldn't possibly recommend that of course...), here's my chat with former Strictly pro James Jordan from last week
Welcome to Strictly week 4's live blog!
Hello and welcome to week four of Strictly Come Dancing! My name is Emmy and I'll be blogging us through the latest episode... I have my glass of fizz, I'm wearing my Strictly T-shirt (don't ask) and I'm ready to roll - and hope you are too!
