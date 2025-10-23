Watch: Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood reacts to Tess and Claudia's exit live on air

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood shared his reaction to hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's shock exit live on ITV's Loose Women on Thursday. Appearing alongside panellists Jane Moore, Motsi Mabuse, Nadia Sawalha and Olivia Attwood, Craig – who has been a staple on Strictly since its launch in 2004 – revealed he found out about their departure at the same time as the public, admitting the news came as a complete surprise.

"Did you know?" asked Olivia.

"No!" said Craig. "Ten o'clock this morning, like everyone else I found out, so yeah.""On social media?" Nadia prompted.

"Yeah, on social media, it pings up now doesn't it. So my watch went ping and there it was. I went, what's this? No I was shocked, surprised," said Craig.

"Who was the first person you called?" asked Nadia.

"My manager! Darling," joked the judge, before continuing: "I was saddened, you know, it was a shock and I really love them. Obviously I have been working on the show, at the beginning, with the gorgeous Tess since May 2004 and it's the end of an era. But I know that people need to move on, as well, so I wish them all the luck and everything, every good wish in the wor;d. Because I'm just going to love seeing this out until Christmas but there is going to be a little bit…"

"Bittersweet," said Motsi.

"I celebrate people moving on. I mean, we deal with it in the theatre all the time and I think it's always a good thing as well, personally for people to move on, so I know people will be saying that about me as a judge – you moved on, darling! But my little stint as head judge the other week, darling. I got a bit of a taste for that. I loved the power."