Meet Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Kingston's TV insider husband

She's been dazzling viewers on Strictly Come Dancing alongside her partner Johannes Radebe, and last week Alex Kingston made Strictly history after performing a showstopping rumba to Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car' – a routine that left all four judges amazed. Away from the dancefloor, the beloved British actress, 62, who hails from Epsom, is best known for her iconic role as River Song in Doctor Who, as well as appearances in ER, Alpha Dog and Lost in Austen. While Alex has enjoyed huge success on screen, how much do you know about her husband, who also works in the entertainment industry? Read on to find out everything we know…

Who is Alex's husband, TV producer Jonathan Stamp?

Alex's husband, Jonathan Stamp, is a British television producer, scholar and documentary-maker – although he first began his career in journalism. After studying Classics at the University of Oxford (in which he earned First-Class honours), Jonathan travelled across the Mediterranean as part of a UNESCO International Arts Scholarship, before joining The Economist. He later moved into television, working with Channel 4 and the BBC, and has since built an impressive career behind the camera.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Jonathan keeps a low public profile behind the cameras

Jonathan was appointed Director of Development in the BBC's History Department in 2000, and later became Head of Archaeology in 2002. Thanks to his extensive historical background, he went on to co-produce and consult on the historical drama Rome, and has served as a historical advisor for a number of television projects (working with HBO, Sony, Amazon, MGM Studios and Showtime) and video games.

© BBC/Guy Levy Alex is paired with Strictly's Johannes

He also co-wrote and directed Building the Great Pyramid, a documentary charting the construction of Egypt's iconic pyramids, and helped produce shows like Timewatch and Meet the Ancestors. More recently, he's credited as a writer on Lords of Florence, which is a drama set to be directed by Game of Thrones and The Sopranos's Alan Taylor.

Jonathan's marriage to Alex

Alex and Jonathan tied the knot at the All Saints Anglican Church in Rome, Italy, in July 2015. While the couple tend to keep their relationship private, Alex has described Jonathan as the "right man" for her after two previous marriages.

"He's very organised and I'm not particularly organised," Alex told The Times. "We are exactly six months apart. So I feel it's almost like we're yin and yang. And he understands me because he's a writer, he's a classicist. He teaches here at Magdalen [College, Oxford]. I'm an actor and I love stories. I can literally sit and listen to him tell me about Jesus and the ancient world, just loving it."

Alex's previous marriages

Alex has been married twice before. Her first marriage was to Conclave actor Ralph Fiennes, whom she met at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 1983. The pair married in 1993 but split four years later after Ralph's relationship with his Hamlet co-star, Francesca Annis. Their divorce was finalised in 1997.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Alex was married to Ralph for four years

The Strictly star later married German writer Florian Haertel in 1999, but the couple sadly separated in 2009 and finalised their divorce in 2013.

Speaking to The Times, Alex reflected: "The second marriage was a success up to a point. I think that trying to have more children through in vitro… and then we went through the adoption process twice and had two spectacular fails." When asked if the birth mothers had changed their minds, she answered: "Yes, sort of. Sort of took the money and ran. I think that really took its toll."

Do Alex Kingston and Jonathan Stamp have children?

While Alex and Jonathan don't have children together, Alex shares one daughter, Salome Violetta Haertel, with her ex-husband Florian.