Exclusive: Tamera Mowry reveals why there hasn't been a 'Twitches 3' or 'Sister, Sister' reboot

It wouldn’t take magic for Tamera Mowry to sign on for a third Twitches movie, just a fantastic script. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the Hallmark star discussed whether fans could one day see another Twitches film, also mentioning her and twin sister Tia Mowry's beloved '90s sitcom Sister, Sister. "This is a thing. Even with Sister, Sister and Twitches 3, we never thought in a million years that both of those franchises were gonna become iconic, per se. We were just having fun doing them," Tamera shared. "And because they're so iconic, there's a part of us that doesn't want to mess it up. We don't want to mess with that."

"However, if there is a script that we're just like, 'We got to give it to the world. I mean, this is gonna be fantastic.' We got to do it. We got to do it. And with the special effects that are around now? I mean, the Darkness could look more than just like a CGI kind of like cloud," the actress added with a laugh.

Tamera played Cam Barnes in the 2005 Disney Channel Original Movie Twitches alongside her twin sister Tia, who portrayed Alex Fielding. The twins later reprised their roles for the 2007 sequel, Twitches Too. Tia actually stepped in for her sister in one scene of the original movie, which celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this month. "I mean, the cat is out of the bag with Tia actually playing me. So there was a scene where Tia is playing me. So if you don't know, now you know. It's a scene where I'm in the pink, Twitches 1, birthday dress, and I have this mask on, and you can tell it's Tia," Tamera laughed, explaining: "I would say our auras are different. She calls me sunshine, and she's a little bit more like, well, I'm California, she's New York."

© W.Disney/Everett/Shutterstock The sisters starred in 'Twitches' and 'Twitches Too'

She also recalled Tia telling her, "I did not want to play you, Tamara." But Tamera noted that her sister did a "great job," adding: "She did great."

© W.Disney/Everett/Shutterstock Tamera told HELLO! that she never thought 'Twitches' and 'Sister, Sister' were going to become iconic

These days, Tamera can be seen on TV hosting Hallmark's new baking competition series, Baked With Love: Holiday, that premiered on October 27. The show features 10 pairs of bakers competing in a family-recipe bake-off, with one pair ultimately being crowned the Christmas Baking Champions, taking home $50,000 and the opportunity to have one of their bakes featured in a "Countdown to Christmas" movie.

© Hallmark Media/Photographer: Ali Painter Tamera is the host of Hallmark's 'Baked With Love: Holiday'

"I loved getting to learn about each pair and how they would spend their Christmas, why their family recipes meant so much to them, and with that you become invested," Tamera told HELLO!. "I was invested in each and every pair because of that. When they tell their stories, it comes from the heart and there's history connected to it. So you naturally want to see them win and overcome their hiccups. So it's a beautiful, magical journey that you'll be on... Yeah, it's really sweet, and it's visually the most amazing baking show I have ever seen."

Baked With Love: Holiday airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel