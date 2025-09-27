Skip to main contentSkip to footer
See the full 2025 Hallmark Christmas movie schedule (including the romcoms I'm most excited for)
Bookmark this page for the ultimate guide to the 2025 Hallmark Christmas movies and TV show; air dates are subject to change

Composite image of two Hallmark images over a Christmas background © Hallmark Channel
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
14 minutes ago
There are only 13 Fridays until Christmas 2026, but more importantly, there are only three Fridays to go until Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas begins (as of writing!) As a romance superfan, and therefore obviously a Christmas movie fan, I've rounded up every new film that will air on the network this season, as well as the TV shows, making this the ultimate guide for you to bookmark and return to each week as you make your lists and check them twice. Hallmark icons on screen this season include Sarah Drew, who kicks off the 2026 countdown with the linear TV premiere of Mistletoe Murders, which previously aired on Hallmark+. Despite a focus on murders, Sarah plays a Christmas shop owner who investigates alongside a local detective, making it a seasonally-appropriate cozy series perfect to transition us from fall into winter. Season two will drop on November 7, 2025.

Other familiar faces will include Robert Buckley, who stars in Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!, about a weatherman who finds love with his former classmate when he returns home for Christmas; Rachel Boston, who appears in The More The Merrier; and The OC's Autumn Reeser, who will join Niall Matter in We Met in December. Hallmark staple Lacey Chabert will star in She’s Making a List as a consultant who decides children’s fates on the Naughty or Nice list but falls for a widowed father, and British acting legend Jane Seymour joins Mae Whitman in Twelve Dates ‘Til Christmas.

Elsewhere, there are a few upcoming films for which I, for one, cannot wait. Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story is the second Hallmark film to follow the story of two potential lovebirds in the setting of an NFL season, and this one stars Holland Roden as a pediatrician who discovers love with a Bills stadium executive (played by Shadowhunters star Matthew Daddario) while uncovering a family Christmas mystery in Buffalo. 

As someone who still regularly thinks of the Julia Stiles film, The Prince & Me, I also cannot wait for A Royal Montana Christmas, which sounds right up my street – a princess (Fiona Gubelmann) escapes to a Montana ranch and falls for a rugged guide (Warren Christie) – as well as A Suite Holiday Romance, with Chicago Med's Jessy Schram and Shadowhunters' Dominic Sherwood, which will premiere on December 13, 2025.

Trailer for Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas 2026

OCTOBER

Still from Mistletoe Murders season two© Hallmark

Sarah Drew's Mistletoe Murders will make its linear TV premiere

Mistletoe Murders Season 1 (TV series)

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 17 at 8pm

Sarah Drew's Christmas shop owner investigates murders with a local detective.

A Royal Montana Christmas

Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 18 at 8pm

Fiona Gubelmann stars as a princess who escapes to a Montana ranch, and obviously falls for a rugged guide.

A Christmas Angel Match

Premiere Date: Sunday, October 19 at 8pm

Meghan Ory and Benjamin Ayres star as Christmas angels who find love while working together on Earth.

Still from Merry Christmas Ted Cooper! on Hallmark © Hallmark Channel

Robert Buckley in Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!

Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!

Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 at 8pm

Robert Buckley stars as a weatherman who returns to his hometown and finds love with a former classmate (Kimberley Sustad) 

Finding Mr. Christmas Season 2 (TV series)

Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 27 at 8pm 

Hosted by Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett with lead judge Melissa Peterman, the show follows aspiring actors as they compete in holiday-themed challenges to win a Hallmark role.

Baked With Love: Holiday (TV series)

Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 27 at 9pm 

Ten pairs of home bakers compete in a festive family-recipe bake-off, with guest judges Anna Haugh and Vaughn Vreeland, and hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley.

NOVEMBER

Still from Christmas on Duty on Hallmark Channel© Hallmark Channel

Janel Parrish and Parker Young star as rival Marines in Christmas On Duty

Christmas On Duty

Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 8pm

Janel Parrish and Parker Young star as rival Marines who find love while stuck on Christmas duty.

A Newport Christmas

Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 2 at 8pm

An early 20th-century socialite, played by Ginna Claire Mason, time-travels to present-day Newport and finds love with a sailor, played Wes Brown.

Mistletoe Murders Season 2 (TV series)

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 7 at 8pm 

Sarah Drew's Emily and Peter Mooney's Sam return for a second season of the cozy murder mystery which will see them investigate a shadowy group that resurfaces at the same time as secrets from Emily’s past.

Still from A Keller Christmas Vacation© Hallmark Channel

A Keller Christmas Vacation stars Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher

Christmas Above the Clouds

Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 8pm

Hallmark fan favorite Erin Krakow plays a workaholic who tries to skip Christmas but find herself reconnecting with her ex on a flight to Australia.

A Keller Christmas Vacation

Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 at 8pm

Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher star as estranged siblings who reconnect during a Christmas river cruise through Europe.

Three Wisest Men

Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 15 at 8pm

The third in the series comes this Christmas and follows the Brenner brothers (Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker) as they face new challenges — twins, career choices and a wedding.

Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story© Hallmark Channel

Holland Roden and Matthew Daddario bring Holiday Touchdown to Buffalo

Tidings for the Season

Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 16 at 8pm

Tamera Mowry-Housley will also star in this new film as a single mom who falls for a local newscaster (B.J. Britt) who is learning to embrace feel-good stories at Christmas. 

Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story

Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 8pm

The second in the Holiday Touchdown series, which began in 2024 in Kansas City. The 2025 film will be set in Buffalo and follow a pediatrician (Holland Roden) and a stadium executive (Matthew Daddario) who discover love while uncovering a family Christmas mystery.

Melt My Heart This Christmas

Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 23 at 8pm

A glassblower (Laura Vandervoort) secretly showcases her work at a Christmas fair and falls for the man (Stephen Huszar) overseeing the entries.

Autumn Reese and Niall Matter star in We Met in December© Hallmark Channel

Autumn Reeser and Niall Matter will star in We Met In December Hallmark Channel

We Met in December

Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 27 at 8pm

Strangers (Autumn Reeser and Niall Matter) share a magical night on a holiday layover and spend the season trying to find each other again.

The Snow Must Go On

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 28 at 6pm

A former Broadway actor (Corey Cott) directs a high school Christmas musical and falls for the guidance counselor (Heather Hemmens).

The More the Merrier

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 28 at 8pm

An ER doctor (Rachel Boston) snowed in at a rural hospital falls for a cardiologist (Brendan Penny) amid a Christmas Eve baby boom.

Still from An Alpine Christmas on Hallmark Channel© Hallmark Channel

Ashley Williams and Laci J. Mailey star as estranged sisters in An Alpine Holiday

An Alpine Holiday

Premiere Date: Nov. 29, 2025 at 6pm

Ashley Williams and Laci J. Mailey star as estranged sisters Faith and Kelly who are brought ack together to travel to the French Alps for Christmas as part of their grandmother’s last wish. Adventure beckons, as does romance between Kelly and their French mountaineer guide, Frederic.

A Grand Ole Opry 

Premiere Date: Nov. 29, 2025 at 8pm

Brad Paisley will write original music for this Nashville-set Christmas flick that centers around the daughter of a late country music icon who abandoned her dream of a songwriting career when he died in a tragic car crash. However, when she is asked to return to the Grand Ole Opry to honor her father, she is transported to 1995 with her lifelong friend, where she is reunited with her father and learns surprising answers to questions she has had for years.

Paul Campbell and Erin Cahill on the set of Hallmark's Christmas at the Catnip Cafe© Hallmark Channel

Erin Cahill and Paul Campbell in Christmas at the Catnip Cafe

The Christmas Cup

Premiere Date: Nov. 30, 2025 at 6pm 

Staff Sergeant Kelly Brandt returns home in low spirits for the holidays but is encouraged to lead her hometown team in the annual Christmas Cup against the rival town - with the help of Fire Captain Quinn Stokley.

Christmas at the Catnip Cafe

Premiere Date: Nov. 30, 2025 at 8pm

Erin Cahill will star as Olivia Pierce, a marketing executive, who inherits half of her late great aunt's cat café in New York, which she believes will solve all of her financial woes. Until she meets the local vet, who has been gifted the other half and has no intention to sell...

DECEMBER

Lacey Chabert in a still from She’s Making a List on Hallmark Channel

Lacey Chabert decides children’s fates in She’s Making a List

Twelve Dates ‘Til Christmas (TV Series)

Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 5 at 8pm 

A textile designer (Mae Whitman) joins a holiday matchmaking program with help from her best friends (Julian Morris and Lucy Eaton), while her divorced father (Nathaniel Parker) and mother (Mary McDonnell) navigate Dad’s new romance with a local widow (Jane Seymour).

She’s Making a List

Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 8pm

A consultant (Lacey Chabert) who decides children’s fates on the Naughty or Nice list falls for a widowed father (Andrew Walker).

 Single On the 25th

Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 7 at 8pm

A woman (Lyndsy Fonseca) dreading being single at Christmas connects with her neighbor — a happily unattached financial analyst (Daniel Lissing).

Jessy Schram and Dominic Sherwood in A Suite Christmas© Hallmark Channel

Chicago Med star Jessy Schram in A Suite Holiday Romance

A Suite Holiday Romance

Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 13 at 8pm

Chicago Med's Jessy Schram plays a ghostwriter who is hired to write a memoir about a famed New York hotel, and then falls for a British visitor.

Oy to the World!

Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 at 8pm

Brooke D’Orsay stars as a church choir director who puts aside her rivalry with a temple choir director to a joint holiday service.

A Make or Break Holiday

Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 20 at 8pm

Hunter King and Evan Roderick star as a couple on the verge of breaking up, but are forced to pretend all is hunky dory when hosting their families for Christmas.

The Christmas Baby

Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 21 at 8pm

A couple (Ali Liebert and Katherine Barrell) caring for an abandoned baby at Christmas considers adoption while balancing new love and careers.

