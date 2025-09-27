See the full 2025 Hallmark Christmas movie schedule (including the romcoms I'm most excited for)

There are only 13 Fridays until Christmas 2026, but more importantly, there are only three Fridays to go until Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas begins (as of writing!) As a romance superfan, and therefore obviously a Christmas movie fan, I've rounded up every new film that will air on the network this season, as well as the TV shows, making this the ultimate guide for you to bookmark and return to each week as you make your lists and check them twice. Hallmark icons on screen this season include Sarah Drew, who kicks off the 2026 countdown with the linear TV premiere of Mistletoe Murders, which previously aired on Hallmark+. Despite a focus on murders, Sarah plays a Christmas shop owner who investigates alongside a local detective, making it a seasonally-appropriate cozy series perfect to transition us from fall into winter. Season two will drop on November 7, 2025.

Other familiar faces will include Robert Buckley, who stars in Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!, about a weatherman who finds love with his former classmate when he returns home for Christmas; Rachel Boston, who appears in The More The Merrier; and The OC's Autumn Reeser, who will join Niall Matter in We Met in December. Hallmark staple Lacey Chabert will star in She’s Making a List as a consultant who decides children’s fates on the Naughty or Nice list but falls for a widowed father, and British acting legend Jane Seymour joins Mae Whitman in Twelve Dates ‘Til Christmas.

Elsewhere, there are a few upcoming films for which I, for one, cannot wait. Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story is the second Hallmark film to follow the story of two potential lovebirds in the setting of an NFL season, and this one stars Holland Roden as a pediatrician who discovers love with a Bills stadium executive (played by Shadowhunters star Matthew Daddario) while uncovering a family Christmas mystery in Buffalo.

As someone who still regularly thinks of the Julia Stiles film, The Prince & Me, I also cannot wait for A Royal Montana Christmas, which sounds right up my street – a princess (Fiona Gubelmann) escapes to a Montana ranch and falls for a rugged guide (Warren Christie) – as well as A Suite Holiday Romance, with Chicago Med's Jessy Schram and Shadowhunters' Dominic Sherwood, which will premiere on December 13, 2025.

Trailer for Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas 2026

OCTOBER

© Hallmark Sarah Drew's Mistletoe Murders will make its linear TV premiere Mistletoe Murders Season 1 (TV series) Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 17 at 8pm Sarah Drew's Christmas shop owner investigates murders with a local detective. A Royal Montana Christmas Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 18 at 8pm Fiona Gubelmann stars as a princess who escapes to a Montana ranch, and obviously falls for a rugged guide. A Christmas Angel Match Premiere Date: Sunday, October 19 at 8pm Meghan Ory and Benjamin Ayres star as Christmas angels who find love while working together on Earth.

© Hallmark Channel Robert Buckley in Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper! Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper! Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 at 8pm Robert Buckley stars as a weatherman who returns to his hometown and finds love with a former classmate (Kimberley Sustad) Finding Mr. Christmas Season 2 (TV series) Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 27 at 8pm Hosted by Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett with lead judge Melissa Peterman, the show follows aspiring actors as they compete in holiday-themed challenges to win a Hallmark role. Baked With Love: Holiday (TV series) Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 27 at 9pm Ten pairs of home bakers compete in a festive family-recipe bake-off, with guest judges Anna Haugh and Vaughn Vreeland, and hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley.

NOVEMBER

© Hallmark Channel Janel Parrish and Parker Young star as rival Marines in Christmas On Duty Christmas On Duty Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 8pm Janel Parrish and Parker Young star as rival Marines who find love while stuck on Christmas duty. A Newport Christmas Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 2 at 8pm An early 20th-century socialite, played by Ginna Claire Mason, time-travels to present-day Newport and finds love with a sailor, played Wes Brown. Mistletoe Murders Season 2 (TV series) Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 7 at 8pm Sarah Drew's Emily and Peter Mooney's Sam return for a second season of the cozy murder mystery which will see them investigate a shadowy group that resurfaces at the same time as secrets from Emily’s past.

© Hallmark Channel A Keller Christmas Vacation stars Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher Christmas Above the Clouds Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 8pm Hallmark fan favorite Erin Krakow plays a workaholic who tries to skip Christmas but find herself reconnecting with her ex on a flight to Australia. A Keller Christmas Vacation Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 at 8pm Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher star as estranged siblings who reconnect during a Christmas river cruise through Europe. Three Wisest Men Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 15 at 8pm The third in the series comes this Christmas and follows the Brenner brothers (Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker) as they face new challenges — twins, career choices and a wedding.

© Hallmark Channel Holland Roden and Matthew Daddario bring Holiday Touchdown to Buffalo Tidings for the Season Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 16 at 8pm Tamera Mowry-Housley will also star in this new film as a single mom who falls for a local newscaster (B.J. Britt) who is learning to embrace feel-good stories at Christmas. Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 8pm The second in the Holiday Touchdown series, which began in 2024 in Kansas City. The 2025 film will be set in Buffalo and follow a pediatrician (Holland Roden) and a stadium executive (Matthew Daddario) who discover love while uncovering a family Christmas mystery. Melt My Heart This Christmas Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 23 at 8pm A glassblower (Laura Vandervoort) secretly showcases her work at a Christmas fair and falls for the man (Stephen Huszar) overseeing the entries.

© Hallmark Channel Autumn Reeser and Niall Matter will star in We Met In December Hallmark Channel We Met in December Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 27 at 8pm Strangers (Autumn Reeser and Niall Matter) share a magical night on a holiday layover and spend the season trying to find each other again. The Snow Must Go On Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 28 at 6pm A former Broadway actor (Corey Cott) directs a high school Christmas musical and falls for the guidance counselor (Heather Hemmens). The More the Merrier Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 28 at 8pm An ER doctor (Rachel Boston) snowed in at a rural hospital falls for a cardiologist (Brendan Penny) amid a Christmas Eve baby boom.

© Hallmark Channel Ashley Williams and Laci J. Mailey star as estranged sisters in An Alpine Holiday An Alpine Holiday Premiere Date: Nov. 29, 2025 at 6pm Ashley Williams and Laci J. Mailey star as estranged sisters Faith and Kelly who are brought ack together to travel to the French Alps for Christmas as part of their grandmother’s last wish. Adventure beckons, as does romance between Kelly and their French mountaineer guide, Frederic. A Grand Ole Opry Premiere Date: Nov. 29, 2025 at 8pm Brad Paisley will write original music for this Nashville-set Christmas flick that centers around the daughter of a late country music icon who abandoned her dream of a songwriting career when he died in a tragic car crash. However, when she is asked to return to the Grand Ole Opry to honor her father, she is transported to 1995 with her lifelong friend, where she is reunited with her father and learns surprising answers to questions she has had for years.

© Hallmark Channel Erin Cahill and Paul Campbell in Christmas at the Catnip Cafe The Christmas Cup Premiere Date: Nov. 30, 2025 at 6pm Staff Sergeant Kelly Brandt returns home in low spirits for the holidays but is encouraged to lead her hometown team in the annual Christmas Cup against the rival town - with the help of Fire Captain Quinn Stokley. Christmas at the Catnip Cafe Premiere Date: Nov. 30, 2025 at 8pm Erin Cahill will star as Olivia Pierce, a marketing executive, who inherits half of her late great aunt's cat café in New York, which she believes will solve all of her financial woes. Until she meets the local vet, who has been gifted the other half and has no intention to sell...

DECEMBER

Lacey Chabert decides children’s fates in She’s Making a List Twelve Dates ‘Til Christmas (TV Series) Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 5 at 8pm A textile designer (Mae Whitman) joins a holiday matchmaking program with help from her best friends (Julian Morris and Lucy Eaton), while her divorced father (Nathaniel Parker) and mother (Mary McDonnell) navigate Dad’s new romance with a local widow (Jane Seymour). She’s Making a List Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 8pm A consultant (Lacey Chabert) who decides children’s fates on the Naughty or Nice list falls for a widowed father (Andrew Walker). Single On the 25th Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 7 at 8pm A woman (Lyndsy Fonseca) dreading being single at Christmas connects with her neighbor — a happily unattached financial analyst (Daniel Lissing).