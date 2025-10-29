Morgan Freeman was the latest star to visit Studio 1A at NBC's Rockefeller Plaza, joining the co-hosts of the Third Hour of TODAY, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer. The veteran actor sat down to discuss his upcoming project Now You See Me: Now You Don't, the third film in the popular magical heist franchise, in which he returns alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson and Dave Franco, set for a November 14 release.

Morgan, 88, joined the NBC hosts in reflecting on the franchise, which began with the original Now You See Me back in 2013, and now includes newcomers Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith and Rosamund Pike. During that time, conversation turned to his legendary career as well, although once Craig spoke to Morgan, the actor hilariously put him on the spot by issuing a correction on the way to address him, which you can see in the video above.

© NBC Craig Melvin caught mid-chuckle after Morgan Freeman responds to him wanting to refer to the actor as "Mr. Freeman"

At the end of their conversation as well, to put the actor at ease and show his respect, Craig, 46, added: "Now when you leave the studio, I'm going back to Mr. Freeman, just so you know," to which the Oscar winner simply quipped back: "Okay," leaving the hosts giggling, Craig momentarily thrown before introducing the next segment, and even got a chuckle out of Morgan.

Although, on the topic of his career, Morgan did indeed say that picking a favorite role was quite like picking a "favorite child," but did profess that he had a soft spot for the three movies he'd done with Clint Eastwood, those being 1992's Unforgiven, 2004's Million Dollar Baby, and 2009's Invictus, with Baby winning him his first Academy Award, and Invictus netting an additional nod.