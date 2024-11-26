Morgan Freeman, 87, turns heads as he steps out in LA for incognito dinner date

Morgan Freeman's fans are used to seeing the actor walking the red carpet or commanding attention on the big screen.

But on November 24, he hung up his tuxedo for a casual appearance in Santa Monica.

Morgan was photographed outside famed Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi wearing a baseball cap, flannel shirt, slacks and sandals with socks.

He wore a cream, compression glove on his left hand, which he's spoken about in the past.

The 87-year-old revealed his hand was paralyzed after a serious car accident in 2008.

© Backgrid Morgan Freeman was spotted dining at the luxurious Giorgio Baldi restaurant

"I suffered nerve damage and it hasn't gotten better. I can't move it," he told People two years after the crash.

"If you don’t move your hand, it will swell up. Do you know you move your hand about a million times a day?"

Morgan also told Esquire that the pain shoots "ups and down the arm," and at times it is "excruciating."

© Getty Images Morgan wears a compression glove after a terrifying car accident

The crash happened in Mississippi and he had to be cut from the vehicle by emergency workers and airlifted to hospital. His vehicle flipped several times and he was lucky to be alive.

Despite the major accident, Morgan recovered and is still working in his 80s.

He has several upcoming projects, including Coming 2 America and Vanquish.

© Getty Images Morgan says making movies is 'safer' than starring on stage

However, he sticks to making movies because he confessed he took to the stage in recent years and forgot his lines.

Morgan described the moment as "terrifying" and said his mind went blank in front of an audience.

He found fame relatively late in life and was close to 50 when he landed Oscar nominations for Street Smart and Driving Miss Daisy.

© JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX He has a decorated career

Morgan has had a string of box office hits — his cumulative box office now sits north of $11 billion — but he's also had some flops.

His 2015 thriller Momentum recouped the sum of £46 ($57) from its opening weekend in the United Kingdom. It cost $20 million to make.

He's currently starring in Lioness 2 alongside Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana and he's open about why he accepted the role.

© Gilbert Flores Morgan is starring alongside Nicole Kidman, Genesis Rodriguez and Zoe Saldana in Lioness

"Number one, it's a Taylor Sheridan project, and I'm just, number one, thrilled to be in that loop.

"Number two, it's an incredible cast that I work with — Zoe and Nicole and Michael and Bruce. Just that alone is enough.

"To top it all off, I'm paid to do it."