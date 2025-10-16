TODAY'S Craig Melvin calls out Savannah Guthrie for losing 'concentration' on-air

Savannah Guthrie is known for her professionalism and dedication to delivering the news on the TODAY Show. But even the most seasoned anchors can have a momentary lapse in focus – especially when Richard Gere walks into Studio 1A. The actor was in town to promote his new documentary, Wisdom of Happiness. Before his interview with Savannah and Craig Melvin, the TODAY hosts caught a glimpse of him behind the scenes – and Savannah couldn’t help but get a little distracted. "It's hard for Savannah to keep her concentration right now," said Craig. "Because Mr Gere is here," replied Carson Daly.

Richard then made his on-screen entrance, taking a seat next to Savannah on the studio sofa. Savannah blushed as she gushed over the Hollywood star, clearly a little starstruck by his presence. Richard playfully called out Savannah for missing his interview that would occur later in the show. "Well, I have to catch a flight," said the NBC star. "Where are you going?" asked the actor. "I'm going to Arizona, my home town," replied Savannah. "Why?" said Richard. "I'm doing a story that will air later on the TODAY Show," responded the host.

© NBC Richard Gere appeared on the TODAY Show

The actor then admitted he came on the show just for Savannah. "At least I'm going to come over and sit with her for a second before she leaves for Tucson," he said. However, Savannah was still in the studio later in the show and ended up joining Craig to conduct Richard’s interview. The host explained that her flight had been delayed, allowing her to stick around a bit longer than planned. "The flight was delayed, we won't name the airline," explained Savannah.

© NBC Richard Gere chatted with Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin

During the interview, Richard shared wisdom from his longtime friend and mentor, the Dalai Lama, offering insights on finding peace amid chaos and the power of compassion. He also reflected on his experiences working with former co-star Diane Keaton. Savannah shared that she was excited to watch Richard's new documentary on her flight. "Well call me afterwards," replied Richard. "Give her the number because I want to hear what you have to say about it."

Produced by Richard and directed by Philip Delaquis and Barbara Miller, Wisdom of Happiness features the 14th Dalai Lama, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Tenzin Gyatso, sharing his wisdom and insights in his own words. Throughout the 90-minute film, the Dalai Lama is the sole voice, speaking directly to the camera. He offers personal reflections on his life and, more significantly, shares his philosophy on achieving inner peace and fostering a more compassionate world.