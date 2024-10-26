Strictly's Carlos Gu 'wins Halloween' with insane costume – see photo

Strictly star Carlos Gu sadly doesn't have a partner in this year's competition, however, when it came to the show's iconic Halloween week, he won the viewers' hearts.

While the remaining stars needed costumes that fit their routines, Carlos could think a little outside of the box for his spooky outfit, and he decided to come to the show as presenter Claudia Winkleman. Mirroring her iconic fringe and black outfits, the Chinese-born pro perfectly captured Claudia's essence.

WATCH: Carlos Gu in tears following Strictly routine

One fan posted: "Carlos turning up to #Strictly Halloween dressed as Claudia Winkleman next to Claudia Winkleman is the best Halloween costume I have ever seen."

A second added: "How do I vote for Carlos and Claudia?" while a third posted: "Carlos dressed as Claudia. He has won Halloween 2024," and a fourth shared: "Carlos doing the Claudia nod behind her when she's interviewing is making me cry laugh every time, please it's perfect."

© BBC The dancer's costume had everyone talking

Carlos wasn't the only star on Strictly tonight with an outstanding outfit as judges Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke were also praised for their looks, which saw them as the twins from The Shining.

One viewer enthused one "Craig and Anton look awesome," while a second added: "The Craig and Anton outfits might be the greatest thing to ever happen in Strictly."

© BBC Craig and Anton also had brilliant costumes

Carlos joined the Strictly family in 2022 when he was partnered with Nova Jones star Molly Rainford, with the pair making it all the way to the final. The next year, the star was partnered with TV presenter Angela Scanlon, with the pair ultimately finishing in sixth place.

Earlier this year, the professional dancer addressed his sexuality for the first time during an appearance on Lorraine.

© Lia Toby Claudia had a twin on Saturday evening

"Myself, I moved to this country. I had a different life. I am finding my true self in this country," he told presenter Lorraine Kelly. "Being gay in China, it's really hard to talk about it. You can't tell a word in telly, public, no word."

Revealing his mum's reaction, Carlos said: "I think, because I came out to my mum. She's a single mum who raised me, it's hard for her. But I'm so lucky to have her, she's so open.

© Guy Levy Carlos danced with Angela Scanlon last year

"The time when I told her I want[ed] to move to UK and I want[ed] to get this job on Strictly, she actually supported me 100% because she knew I would be happier there."