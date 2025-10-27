15 ghoulishly good '90s films to watch this Halloween

Dr. Hannibal Lecter is the film character of nightmares...

Another Halloween re-watch, this film embodies the eeriness of Halloween in Anthony Hopkins' character of Dr.Hannibal Lecter. Frequently described as one of the greatest films of all time, Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) plays an FBI trainee recruited to interview Dr Hannibal Lecter – a cannibalistic psychiatrist who has been imprisoned. Her aim is to gain information from the convict to apprehend another killer who has been targeting young women.

The critically acclaimed film swept the 64th Academy Awards, winning the ‘Big Five’ – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay. It also holds a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

HELLO!s' TV and Film writer Abby Allen is also a fan: ''The Silence of the Lambs is without a doubt one of the most iconic films in screen history – and an especially great watch for Halloween. Anthony Hopkins’ bone-chilling performance as the psychopathic killer Hannibal Lecter will get your heart racing, and I challenge you not to be thinking about it for days after the credits roll.''