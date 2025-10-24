Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best Halloween episodes of your favourite TV shows/sitcoms
From Modern Family to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, here are the must-watch spooky episodes of your all-time favourite shows

FRIENDS -- "The One with the Halloween Party" -- Epsiode 6 -- Aired 11/1/2001 -- Pictured: (l-r) David Schwimmer as Dr. Ross Geller as "Spudnik", Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green as "Rachel", Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay as "Supergirl" -- Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank© NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Romy Journee
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
2 minutes ago
While some of us love a good scary movie on Halloween (preferably with the lights on), there's an equal chance you might want to celebrate the spooky season with something a little lighter. And what better way than to get into the spirit than with a Halloween-themed episode of your favourite comfort show?

Though many of these beloved series have delivered more than one memorable eerie episode, we’ve narrowed it down to our all-time favourite standouts. From the creepiest Murder, She Wrote mystery and Community’s wildest Halloween party ever to our pick for the ultimate Brooklyn Nine-Nine heist, here are the best episodes to cue up for the most frightful night of the year.

FRIENDS -- "The One with the Halloween Party" -- Epsiode 6 -- Aired 11/1/2001 -- Pictured: (l-r) Courteney Cox as Monica Geller-Bing as "Catwoman", Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing as "Big Pink Bunny"-- Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank© NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The show's only Halloween episode is one of the best

Friends – “The One with the Halloween Party” (S8E6)

Friends might have only given us one Halloween episode, but it’s pretty iconic. Monica and Chandler throw a costume party at their apartment, complete with arm wrestling and a special guest appearance from Sean Penn as Ursula’s fiancé, Eric – who Phoebe instantly falls for. Between Rachel handing out cash instead of candy and Ross’ “Spud-nik” costume, it’s packed with all the usual Friends antics, just with a Halloween twist.

MODERN FAMILY - "Halloween" - Claire loves Halloween and is gearing up to spookify the Dunphy house for the trick or treaters. She gives each family member a role to play, but none of it goes quite right... Cameron can't shake a traumatic childhood experience and hates the holiday, Mitchell has had a terrible day at work, and Gloria is acting weird after Jay and Manny teased her about her accent, on "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27 (9:00-9:31 p.m., ET), on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Karen Neal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) SARAH HYLAND, ERIC STONESTREET, RICO RODRIGUEZ© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Modern Family has no shortage of spooky-themed episodes

Modern Family – “Halloween” (S2E6)

With Claire Dunphy being a spooky season devotee, there’s no shortage of hilarious Halloween episodes of Modern Family to choose from, but the first one is arguably the best. 

Claire transforms the Dunphy house into a full-on haunted attraction, roping the entire family into her elaborate plans, but things don’t quite go as planned when the family bring their own baggage to the festivities. It’s also got perfect representation for anyone who’s ever been scared of being the only person dressed up at work for Halloween…

THE OFFICE -- Season 5 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ed Helms as Andy Bernard, Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Lapin, Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer, Craig Robinson as Darryl Philbin, Paul Lieberstein as Toby Flenderson, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, Steve Carell as Michael Scott, Creed Bratton as Creed Bratton, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Oscar Nunez as Oscar Martinez, B.J. Novak as Ryan Howard, Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone, Leslie David Baker as Stanley Hudson, Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor, Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin (Photo by Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)© NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Michael struggles to assert himself while wearing a Halloween costume in this hilarious episode

The Office – “Halloween” (S2E5)

With a Halloween layoff pending at Dunder Mufflin, Michael tries to assert himself as a competent manager while in a two-headed costume, which leads to a certain disgruntled employee leaving him out of Halloween drinks – and smashing a pumpkin over his car. Jim and Pam also can’t resist pranking Dwight by posting his résumé online, leaving everyone to wonder if the Halloween horror might be two people leaving that day. It’s a classic, super lighthearted watch that packs all the seasonal vibes with none of the real scares (apart from the threat of being understaffed).

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE -- "HalloVeen" Episode 504 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andre Braugher as Ray Holt, Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago -- (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/Fox/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Of all the "Halloween Heists", this is our favourite

Brooklyn Nine-Nine – “HalloVeen” (S5E4)

Every year, the 99th Precinct held an annual “Halloween Heist”, so we get a festive episode of this beloved sitcom almost every season. “HalloVeen” is a fan favourite – Jake and Amy join forces to steal the coveted title of “Amazing Human/Genius” from their colleagues, with no shortage of twists, turns, and double-crosses. No spoilers, but there’s also the sweetest payoff at the end, which is perfect if you like your Halloween watches to be hilarious yet heartwarming. 

BOY MEETS WORLD - "And Then There Was Shawn" - Airdate: February 27, 1998. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT;WILL FRIEDLE© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Jennifer Love Hewitt guest stars in this seasonal episode

Boy Meets World – “And Then There Was Shawn” (S5E17)

The classic ‘90s sitcom gave us a playful nod to slasher flicks with this Halloween installment, where Shawn and the gang are all trapped in detention while a masked “killer” stalks them. Featuring all the exaggerated teen drama we love, it’s a fun homage to the original Friday the 13th and Halloween films – plus it guest stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, who appeared in I Know What You Did Last Summer around the same time. 

PARKS AND RECREATION -- "Greg Pikitis" Episode 208 -- Air Date 10/29/2009 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins, Paul Schneider as Mark Brendanawicz -- Photo by: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank© NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Leslie takes on her mortal enemy in this laugh-out-loud Halloween special

Parks and Recreation – “Greg Pikitis” (S2E7)

What if the scariest thing imaginable is a 17-year-old prankster? Leslie Knope’s mortal enemy, Greg Pikitis, is a known Halloween vandal – but the passionate public servant is determined to thwart his efforts, enacting an over-the-top, candy-fueled stakeout to catch the teen menace. A laugh-out-loud caper through Pawnee, this one is our pick for the show’s all-time best spooky installment.

CHEERS -- Pictured: (l-r) John Ratzenberger as Cliff Clavin, Rhea Perlman as Carla LeBec, Roger Rees as Robin Colcord, Kirstie Alley as Rebecca Howe, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Ted Danson as Sam Malone, Bebe Neuwirth as Dr. Lilith Sternin-Crane, Shelley Long as Diane Chambers, Woody Harrelson as Woody Boyd, George Wendt as Norm Peterson (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)© NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Cliff prepares to meet his Halloween love without his costume on...

Cheers – “Fairy Tales Can Come True” (S3E4)

The first Halloween offering from the timeless ‘80s sitcom, this episode follows Cliff, who meets a woman at the bar’s Halloween party dressed as Tinkerbell, and sparks fly for the endearing naive mailman. But will she still like him out of costume? Plenty of barroom banter ensues as the gang help Cliff prepare for his unmasked meeting – the only Halloween horror you’ll find here is a painfully awkward date between Diane and Sam.

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - Candy Zombies Its Halloween at Abbott Elementary! When a student steals a bag of candy meant to be given out to the kids at the end of the day and starts distributing it during school hours, the teachers band together to find the culprit. Meanwhile, Janine is invited to a Halloween party by an old friend and starts to reconsider her personal life on Abbott Elementary, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Gilles Mingasson/ABC via Getty Images) © ABC via Getty Images

How iconic are these costumes?

Abbott Elementary – “Candy Zombies” (S2E6)

Abbott Elementary serves up its first Halloween episode with sugar-high stakes – when the school hosts a Halloween party, the teachers must wrangle contraband candy from their students, whose sugar-fuelled antics quickly spiral into full-blown chaos. Featuring an eclectic mix of costumes – from “Spelling Bee” to a student dressed as his teacher – it’s right regarded as one of the funniest episodes of the already-hilarious show

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 30: (Pictured left to right) Tom Bosley (as Sheriff Amos Tupper), Angela Lansbury (as mystery writer Jessica Fletcher) and William Windom (as Dr. Seth Hazlitt) star in the CBS television detective drama "Murder, She Wrote". The series premiered September 30, 1984. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) © CBS via Getty Images

It's a spooky literature-themed murder for Jessica Fletcher in this scary episode

Murder, She Wrote – “Night of the Headless Horseman” (S3E11)

This is admittedly a more scary offering for the horror lovers amongst us – in this episode of the classic show, inspired by the folktale The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Jessica Fletcher comes to the aid of a poet who becomes the prime suspect in a grisly murder. Racing against the clock, she must unmask the real killer before the town’s Halloween festivities turn even more deadly. It’s the perfect whodunnit to curl up with, especially with some leftover candy.

COMMUNITY -- Season 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) front; Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley, Chevy Chase as Pierce, middle; Danny Pudi as Abed, Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Alison Brie as Annie, back row; Ken Jeong as Senor Chang, Donald Glover as Troy, Joel McHale as Jeff -- Photo by: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank© NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Zombies meet ABBA?

Community – “Epidemiology” (S2E6)

Greendale Community College goes full-on zombie apocalypse after a tainted batch of food at the school’s Halloween party has students acting weirdly. The study group find themselves trapped in a campus overrun with “zombified” classmates – all soundtracked to ABBA. It’s borderline absurd and absolutely hilarious, it’s one of the most inventive Halloween episodes you can watch.

NEW GIRL: (L-R) Actos Lamorne Morris, Jake Johnson, Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield and Hannah Simone on Season Two of NEW GIRL airing Tuesdays (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)© FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Nick braves a haunted house for Jess

New Girl – “Halloween” (S2E6)

In New Girl’s first Halloween episode, Jess gets a job as a zombie at a haunted house, while Nick desperately tries to hide the fact that he’s deathly afraid of them. Meanwhile, Schmidt is green with envy that Cece is celebrating Halloween with Robbie, making more than a few jabs at his handmade Ninja Turtle costume. No spoilers, but Nick does brave the haunted house for a sweet and valiant reason – though with predictably chaotic results.

Promotional portrait of the cast for the television series, 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer,' c. 1997. L-R: Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Head, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charisma Carpenter and Alyson Hannigan. (Photo by Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images) © Getty Images

Buffy and her friends transform into their Halloween costumes

Buffy the Vampire Slayer – “Halloween” (S2E6)

Though Buffy had its fair share of scary episodes outside of the holidays, this is more of a funny offering. Buffy faces a literal nightmare when a magical spell causes everyone in Sunnydale to transform into their Halloween costumes, where she must navigate her and her friends’ new forms and stop a pair of evil villains from exploiting the confusion. Buffy’s 18th-century noblewoman costume is far less fearless than her usual persona, but the slayer always manages to save the day.

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 15: SABRINA, THE TEENAGE WITCH - gallery - Season Four - 8/15/99, Caroline Rhea, Melissa Joan Hart, Beth Broderick, Salem the cat, (Photo by Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

This spooky Sabrina episode is perfect nostalgic TV

Sabrina the Teenage Witch – “Good Will Haunting” (S3E6)

teen favourite that you might not have watched in years, what better way to reminisce on the ‘90s than with the most perfectly-titled show for the season? In this Halloween special, Sabrina must contend with a magical talking doll that terrorises her party guests, while Hilda and Zelda discover their Aunt, whose party they’ve been avoiding for 500 years, lives in an insane asylum. If you were also afraid of the creepy doll in question when you were younger, I promise it looks tame by today’s standards.

Mandatory credit: TM & © 20th Century Fox. No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book or TV usage without prior permission from Shutterstock Editorial Mandatory Credit: Photo by 20thCentFox/Everett/Shutterstock (14501854q) THAT '70S SHOW, cast photo. Clockwise from bottom center: Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Mila Kunis, Wiler Valderrama, Laura Prepon, (Season 2), 1998-2006. ph: Robert Sebree / ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. / courtesy Everett Collection That '70s Show© 20thCentFox/Everett/Shutterstock

This episode riffs on classic Hitchcock films

That ‘70s Show – “Too Old to Trick or Treat, Too Young to Die” (S3E4)

This episode of That ‘70s Show nails Halloween from the get-go, complete with a remixed theme tune. It revolves around the gang’s Halloween night, which features different spoofs of classic Alfred Hitchcock films – murderous crows and all. It’s a fan-favourite episode that feels super witty, while still promising no shortage of suspenseful moments…

SUPERSTORE -- "Halloween Theft" Episode 207 -- Pictured: (l-r) Nichole Bloom as Cheyenne, Nico Santos as Mateo, Ben Feldman as Jonah, America Ferrera as Amy, Colton Dunn as Garrett, Mark McKinney as Glenn, Lauren Ash as Dina -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Who's behind the Halloween theft at Cloud 9?

Superstore – “Halloween Theft” (S2E7)

After an alleged theft at the store, assistant manager Dina refuses to rest until the culprit is caught – never mind that it’s Halloween night. The team scrambles to solve the case, even if it means a false confession, while one employee sneaks off for a secret date. Superstore knows how to do a Halloween episode – including the season three special where they find an entombed employee in the wall – but the first one just has something special.

