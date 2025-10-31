Why ESPN and ABC are no longer on YouTube TV — and how to watch them on alternative streaming services

YouTube TV viewers had a Halloween shock on Friday, October 31 – and not a fun one. All of Disney's networks, including ESPN and ABC, have been removed from YouTube TV after their deal expired without the two sides coming to a new agreement. The networks went dark beginning at 9pm PT on October 30/12am ET on October 31 however, many users took to social media to say they lost the programming before the deadline, unable to watch 9-1-1: Nashville or Grey's Anatomy episodes. DVR library recordings have also disappeared for users.

Disney began alerting viewers on October 23 about the dispute, sharing that there was a high chance the various networks could be removed. YouTube TV is the biggest internet-TV service in America, and is estimated to have more than 10 million subscribers. YouTube TV said that if Disney’s channels remain unavailable for "an extended period of time," it will offer subscribers a one-time $20 credit. Disney is thought to be asking for rate hikes to the service that Google isn’t willing to accept.

Other Disney networks include FX, Disney Junior, and A+E Networks. Users will also lose their local ABC stations, as well as ESPN sports including NFL, college football, NBA and NHL games.

"Last week Disney used the threat of a blackout on YouTube TV as a negotiating tactic to force deal terms that would raise prices on our customers," a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement. "They’re now following through on that threat, suspending their content on YouTube TV. This decision directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo."

Disney also owns the streaming service Hulu and recently closed a deal to merge with Fubo, a different internet TV provider. "We know this is a frustrating and disappointing outcome for our subscribers and we continue to urge Disney to work with us constructively to reach a fair agreement that restores their networks to YouTube TV," YouTube TV continued. "If their content remains off YouTube TV for an extended period of time, we’ll offer subscribers a $20 credit."

How to watch 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville and Grey's Anatomy:

© Disney Grey's Anatomy is on season 22

Many users were unable to watch the fourth episodes of the new seasons of 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville and Grey's Anatomy, which aired between 8pm and 11pm ET on October 30.

Hulu has a 30-day free trial for new and eligible returning customers. After the free trial, Hulu costs $7.99 a month for its with-ads plan, or $17.99 a month to cut commercials. To watch live TV, Hulu currently has a big saving for Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, cutting their monthly costs from $89.99/mo to $64.99/month for 3 months. The offer ends on November 5, 2025.

Hulu is one of Disney's streaming services

Other alternatives include Sling, another internet TV provider. Sling has a new offer, giving their top sports, news and entertainment channels including ESPN, NFL Network, USA, TNT, Bravo, FOX News, CNN, and more for $29.99 for the first month. Sling costs $60.99 each month after.

Fubo also has a seven-day free trial, during which you can stream ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN & more top channels. There are various plans, starting around $85 for the Pro plan and $95 for the Elite plan.