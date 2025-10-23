9-1-1: Nashville actress dies age 23: 'We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken'

A rising actress who starred in the 9-1-1: Nashville premiere has died at the age of 23. Isabelle Tate appeared in the first episode of the new ABC series as part of a bachelorette party; the stripper, who viewers were later introduced to as Blue Bennings, noticed her view was blocked as she was sitting in a wheelchair, and he gave her a lap dance. Her talent agency confirmed the news in a heartbreaking Facebook post shared on October 21.

"We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23," the post read. "I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager, and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time." The statement added: "My heart goes out to her wonderful mother @katerinataterealtor, her sister Daniella, family, and friends. I was so lucky to know her, and she will be greatly missed by so many."

The young actress was raised in Nashville, and had recently graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business, before she returned to acting. In 2022, Isabella shared with Instagram followers that at the age of 13 she had been diagnosed with a progressive neuromuscular disease that "weakens my leg muscles over time".

She went on to share that "recently, it's really progressed and I've come to terms with the fact that if I want to live my life to the fullest I need to use a wheelchair at all time."

"I don't know why these were the cards I was dealt in life, but I can't change it so I'm choosing to embrace it and not let it define me," she said.

Her obituary shared that she "loved volunteering her time to all things, particularly animals - her idea of a fun outing was visiting an animal shelter and doling out lots of love". It continued: "Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others. She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few."

"What she loved the most though was spending time with family and friends, always the life of the party. Her sister was her best friend and her mom was her shining beacon of light. She is survived by her mother, Katerina Kazakos Tate; step father, Vishnu Jayamohan; father, John Daniel Tate and sister, Daniella Tate," it concluded.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA) in Isabelle’s honor at cmtausa.org/donate.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) is a “rare multisystem, multiorgan disease that causes lifelong, progressive symptoms, including muscle weakness and atrophy in the arms and legs, sensory loss, and other complications.” Also known as hereditary motor sensory neuropathy (HMSN), it causes symptoms like foot deformities (e.g., high arches, hammertoes), muscle atrophy, a "foot drop" gait, and difficulty with fine motor skills. There is no cure.